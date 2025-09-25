Miley Cyrus Unveils Secrets With Fleetwood Mac Legends Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood - Noise11.com

Miley Cyrus has never been one to follow the obvious path, and her latest release, Secrets, reinforces that reputation.

The ballad, released on 18 September 2025, features two of Fleetwood Mac’s most iconic members – guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and drummer Mick Fleetwood – in a collaboration that bridges generations while keeping its roots firmly planted in Cyrus’s own family history.

Secrets arrives as part of the deluxe edition of Cyrus’s ninth studio album Something Beautiful, which was first released in May 2025. The reissue adds two fresh tracks: Secrets, and Lockdown, a team-up with Talking Heads visionary David Byrne. Cyrus timed the release of Secrets as a gift to her father Billy Ray Cyrus, who turned 64 just one day after the single’s release.

“This was something I wanted to give my dad that went beyond words,” Miley explained in a recent podcast appearance. “Music has always been our strongest connection, and Secrets is about making sure he knows that no matter what, I’m here to hold space for him.”

Billy Ray himself shared his reaction online in a video post. Sitting in a field, visibly emotional, he described the track as “the best birthday gift ever,” adding that having two of his musical idols, Fleetwood and Buckingham, play on the song was “a dream come true.”

Musically, Secrets blends soft rock and balladry, laced with the kind of lyrical intimacy Cyrus has increasingly embraced in recent years. Backed by Buckingham’s guitar textures and Fleetwood’s signature drumming, Cyrus’s raw and gravelly vocal cuts through with lines such as:

“Secrets, I want to keep your secrets / Like sunlight in the shadows / Like footsteps in the grass / I won’t ever break my promise.”

It’s a plea for trust, honesty, and vulnerability – a theme she directly ties to her relationship with her father.

Critics have already labelled the song a standout moment in Cyrus’s evolving catalogue. Showbiz By PS described it as “light, simple, yet piercing at its emotional core,” while Melodic Magazine positioned the collaboration as proof that Cyrus is “cementing her place as an artist of a lifetime.”

The historical weight of the track isn’t lost on listeners. For Fleetwood Mac fans, the pairing of Buckingham and Fleetwood is especially poignant, marking a rare recorded appearance together since their turbulent band years. Meanwhile, Cyrus’s ability to seamlessly align her artistry with theirs speaks volumes about her staying power and adaptability.

The music video for Secrets, directed by Cyrus with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, adds another layer to the project. Filmed at Los Angeles’ historic Million Dollar Theatre – the same venue where Something Beautiful’s cover art was shot – the video captures Cyrus delivering the song in haute couture designs by Iris Van Herpen and Maison Margiela. The alternating looks, from diaphanous white gowns to dark, glittering ensembles, mirror the duality of strength and fragility embedded in the song.

Secrets caps off a year where Cyrus has embraced bold creative risks. Something Beautiful debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200, accompanied by a self-directed film that premiered at Tribeca before limited cinema screenings. The deluxe edition now gives the project fresh life, with Secrets and Lockdown serving as two powerful anchors that expand on its themes.

For Cyrus, Secrets isn’t just another single. It’s a family dedication, a dialogue between generations, and a moment where her world collided with that of the artists who shaped the soundtrack of her father’s life.

Fleetwood Mac’s music influenced Billy Ray; Billy Ray influenced Miley. Now, with Buckingham and Fleetwood playing alongside her, that musical circle feels complete.

