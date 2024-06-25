Billy Ray Cyrus Says Aussie Wife Abused Him - Noise11.com

After denying he abused estranged wife Firerose, Billy Ray Cyrus has claimed it was actually her who abused him.

Cyrus has claimed he was “physically, verbally and emotionally” abused by former wife Firerose.

Billy’s manager Scott Adkins is listed as a witness to the events in legal documents, where Cyrus contests his wife’s “mind boggling claims” that he abused her.

Cyrus has admitted to being “vocal, frustrated and angry” with Firerose, but the paperwork states that “it is the plaintiff (Cyrus) who, in fact, has been abused.”

He also claimed Firerose threatened to tell the public that he left her because she was getting a double mastectomy if he initiated a divorce.

A rep for Firerose claimed the only people supporting Cyrus’ “false claims” are “on his payroll, whose credibility is questionable,” adding, “the audacity to question a BRCA-positive women’s decision to undergo a preventative surgery” shows the “cruel manipulation” she was subjected to by Cyrus.

In documents filed earlier this month, Firerose, 36, claimed that Cyrus filed for divorce in May just one day prior to when she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy. She stated that her home life became “chaos” and that Cyrus “continuously launched verbal assaults” at her while threatening to kick her out of their home and file for divorce.

Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, in May after seven months of marriage. He cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as reason for the split.

He is seeking an annulment of the marriage on the grounds of fraud, claiming she lied about her last name and about being married twice before.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

