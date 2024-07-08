Billy Ray Cyrus Joined By Son Braison At Grand Ole Opry - Noise11.com

Billy Ray Cyrus had a special guest join him at the Grand Ole Opry on the weekend. His son Braison joined in for two songs at the iconic Nashville venue.

Braison joined his dad to perform ‘Storm of the Heartland’ (1994) and ‘Trail of Tears’ (1996). Both songs were Top 20 Country hits in the USA.

“It was an honor performing with my dad at such a legendary venue. I love hanging out with my dad, riding dirt bikes and going on walks, but every now and again it’s great to hop on stage with him and do what we are both most passionate about and best at, which is playing music. Playing on the Opry stage is surreal, especially getting to do it with my dad,” Braison Cyrus shared.

Bluegrass artist Eddie Sanders and banjo player Scott Vestal also joined Billy for ‘Born To Fly’.

“Talk about a full circle moment. Literally standing in the sacred Circle with my son Braison Chance Cyrus by my side. I have never been more proud. We went back 30 years with the band. Eddie Bayers played the drums on the record that came out in ’94, ‘Storm In The Heartland.’ Eddie tragically lost his son in a motorcycle accident while we were making all that music. The fact that we opened with ‘Storm In The Heartland,’ and there I stood with my son, was a full circle moment. I felt Eddie’s boy was in the band, in the Circle too. Along with my dear friend, the man who may have changed my life more than anyone besides my own father, Joe Scaife, the legendary producer who first played me a cassette tape of a demo called ‘Don’t Tell My Heart.’ He went to rock ‘n’ roll heaven last month. Joe produced ‘Storm In The Heartland.’ They were all there. All the legends! It was also the first time I ever had Porter Wagoner’s dressing room. Porter was the first to really become my true friend from the Opry. Porter gave me the idea to wear those pants I had on. I made him a sparkly fishing vest and we traded on television. He said, ‘Son, look at Dolly, she never leaves the house without looking like a star.’ Ha ha! True story,” Billy Ray Cyrus said.

The new Billy Ray Cyrus song, released last month, is ‘You Came Along’. Written and produced by Billy Ray Cyrus, Sean Kelly and Burleigh Clyde Johnson, “You Came Along” describes a true representation of Cyrus’ journey, inspired by a “no box” mindset, resonating with his commitment to authenticity and emotional openness in his music.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

