Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Firerose - Noise11.com

Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Firerose

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2023

in News

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have tied the knot, a year after announcing their engagement.

Cyrus shared three professional snaps from his special day on Instagram, where he let his two million followers into a few details about the wedding.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” he captioned the mini album. “It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

“For both of us to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife” that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!’”

Singer Firerose added the same words and photos to her own feed.

It is not known if Billy’s adult children, including superstar Miley Cyrus and singer and actress Noah Cyrus, were in attendance.

Billy Ray and ex-wife Tish split for good in 2020, after numerous dropped divorces. She remarried in August, to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell and Miley served as maid of honour.

music-news.com

