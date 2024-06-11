 Billy Ray Cyrus To Divorce Aussie Wife After 9 Months - Noise11.com
Billy Ray Cyrus To Divorce Aussie Wife After 9 Months

by Music-News.com on June 12, 2024

in News

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his wife of seven months, singer Firerose.

Cyrus tied-the-knot with 35-year-old Australian singer Firerose, real name Johanna Rose Hodges, in October last year after a 14-month engagement.

But now the pair have split – with divorce paperwork being quietly filed last month.

According to TMZ, Billy cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” as the reason for calling for his marriage to be legally terminated.

The report goes on to claim the Grammy Award winner is also seeking an annulment on the marriage “on the grounds of fraud”, has given Firerose “a deadline of May 24 to get the hell out of the house” and also granting her $500 (£390) per night for temporary housing “over a period of ten days”.

The split news comes exactly two months after Firerose posted a gushing tribute to Billy on her Instagram page, sharing photos from their wedding day and writing, “6 months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

While Firerose still refers to herself as Firerose Cyrus on her social media page, she no longer follows her soon-to-be ex-husband.

Billy has also unfollowed Firerose and last referenced her on his grid at the end of April.

Billy was previously married to Tish Finley from 1993 until 2023 with whom he shares three children including chart-topping pop sensation Miley Cyrus.

Prior to that relationship, the country singer was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until they divorced in 1991 and is also father to a son named Christopher who he welcomed with waitress Kristin Luckey in 1992 – who arrived seven months before Tish gave birth to Miley.

music-news.com

