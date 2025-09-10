 On This Day in Music History – September 11 - Noise11.com
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Renee Geyer (photo by Ros O'Gorman)

On This Day in Music History – September 11

by Noise11.com on September 11, 2025

in News

September 11 stands as a significant date in music history, marked by iconic releases, memorable performances, and notable birthdays. From Prince’s groundbreaking album to the Rolling Stones’ chart-topping hit, and the birth of influential artists like Harry Connick Jr. and Moby, this day has witnessed events that shaped the music landscape. Additionally, Australia has its own rich tapestry of musical moments associated with this date, including a birthday for the late Renée Geyer.

🎵 Events
1965 – The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” reaches No.1 in the US.
1970 – Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water continues its chart dominance in the UK.
1977 – Fleetwood Mac releases Rumours in Australia, continuing its worldwide success.
1980 – Prince releases his breakthrough album Dirty Mind in the US.
1987 – Michael Jackson performs at the opening ceremony of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
1992 – Nirvana performs a sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium.
2001 – Tribute concerts held worldwide in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
2011 – Lady Gaga releases the single “Born This Way” in select markets.

🇦🇺 Australian Music Highlights
1970 – In The Summertime by The Mixtures reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.
1971 – Daddy Cool by Drummond hits No.1 in Australia.
1972 – Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast by Wayne Newton tops the Australian charts.
1973 – Delta Dawn by Helen Reddy becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.
1974 – Evie by Stevie Wright reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.
1975 – Fox On The Run by Sweet hits No.1 in Australia.
1976 – Dancing Queen by ABBA becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.
1977 – I Go To Rio by Peter Allen reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.
1978 – You’re The One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.
1979 – My Sharona by The Knack hits No.1 in Australia.

🎂 Birthdays
1950 – Harry Connick Jr., singer, pianist, and actor.
1965 – Moby, electronic musician and DJ.
1942 – Lou Reed, singer-songwriter and founder of The Velvet Underground.
1968 – Kiki Dee, English singer (“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”).
1975 – Tarja Turunen, Finnish singer (Nightwish).
1953 – Renée Geyer, Australian singer, born in Melbourne.
1978 – Ben Lee, Australian singer-songwriter, born in Sydney.

✝️ Deaths
2002 – Joe Strummer, frontman of The Clash, dies aged 50.
2004 – Robert Palmer, British rock and pop singer, dies aged 54.
2013 – George Hamilton IV, country singer, remembered on this date.

💿 Albums Released on September 11
1980 – Prince, Dirty Mind
1977 – Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (Australia release)
1982 – Hall & Oates, H2O
1995 – TLC, CrazySexyCool (international rollout)
1997 – Blur, Blur (UK re-release)

🎶 Singles Released on September 11
1965 – The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (US No.1)
1977 – Fleetwood Mac, “Dreams” (Australia release, worldwide hit)
1980 – Prince, “Uptown” (from Dirty Mind)
1992 – Nirvana, live single performances circulate from Hollywood Palladium show
2011 – Lady Gaga, “Born This Way” (select markets release)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow us on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ben Lee 2025 Frontier Touring
Ben Lee ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’ Turns 20 So Ben is Taking It On The Road

Ben Lee has announced an Australian tour for September and October to mark the 20th anniversary of his fifth album ‘Awake Is The New Sleep’.

May 16, 2025
Wet Wet Wet
Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion To Tour Around Australia

Wet Wet Wet have announced more dates around Australian theatres with Ben Lee and Gaudion making it a triple header.

September 27, 2022
The Corrs
The Corrs Will Reunite for One Show Only In Australia

The Corrs will get back together in November to perform their first show since 2017 in Australia.

August 29, 2022
Ben Lee
Ben Lee Seems To Have Gotten Himself Into A Pickle Over Murray Cook Statement

Ben Lee has come under fire from Wiggles fans after telling a bizarre story about an animal hit by a car in Latvia that became frozen on the bumper of a vehicle which, I take it, was removed and made its way to Australia.

March 23, 2022
Ben Lee Born for this Bullshit
Russell Crowe Urges You To Listen To The New Ben Lee Song

Russell Crowe has tweeted his joy of the new Ben Lee song ‘Born For This Bullshit’, tweeting his fans to check it out.

September 27, 2021
Xavier Rudd photo by Ros OGorman
Xavier Rudd, Pete Murray, Kasey Chambers, Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, The Church To Play Sunset Sounds

Sunset Sounds is heading to Hastings Foreshore Reserve in Victoria in November.

June 24, 2021
Ben Lee, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ben Lee Pays Tribute To R.E.M. With Nightswimming

Ben Lee has offered fans a taste of R.E.M. to mark the 40th anniversary of the first R.E.M. concert. Ben has covered ‘Nightswimming’.

April 7, 2020