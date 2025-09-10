On This Day in Music History – September 11 - Noise11.com

September 11 stands as a significant date in music history, marked by iconic releases, memorable performances, and notable birthdays. From Prince’s groundbreaking album to the Rolling Stones’ chart-topping hit, and the birth of influential artists like Harry Connick Jr. and Moby, this day has witnessed events that shaped the music landscape. Additionally, Australia has its own rich tapestry of musical moments associated with this date, including a birthday for the late Renée Geyer.

🎵 Events

1965 – The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” reaches No.1 in the US.

1970 – Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water continues its chart dominance in the UK.

1977 – Fleetwood Mac releases Rumours in Australia, continuing its worldwide success.

1980 – Prince releases his breakthrough album Dirty Mind in the US.

1987 – Michael Jackson performs at the opening ceremony of the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

1992 – Nirvana performs a sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium.

2001 – Tribute concerts held worldwide in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

2011 – Lady Gaga releases the single “Born This Way” in select markets.

🇦🇺 Australian Music Highlights

1970 – In The Summertime by The Mixtures reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.

1971 – Daddy Cool by Drummond hits No.1 in Australia.

1972 – Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast by Wayne Newton tops the Australian charts.

1973 – Delta Dawn by Helen Reddy becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.

1974 – Evie by Stevie Wright reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.

1975 – Fox On The Run by Sweet hits No.1 in Australia.

1976 – Dancing Queen by ABBA becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.

1977 – I Go To Rio by Peter Allen reaches No.1 on the Australian charts.

1978 – You’re The One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John becomes a chart-topping hit in Australia.

1979 – My Sharona by The Knack hits No.1 in Australia.

🎂 Birthdays

1950 – Harry Connick Jr., singer, pianist, and actor.

1965 – Moby, electronic musician and DJ.

1942 – Lou Reed, singer-songwriter and founder of The Velvet Underground.

1968 – Kiki Dee, English singer (“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”).

1975 – Tarja Turunen, Finnish singer (Nightwish).

1953 – Renée Geyer, Australian singer, born in Melbourne.

1978 – Ben Lee, Australian singer-songwriter, born in Sydney.

✝️ Deaths

2002 – Joe Strummer, frontman of The Clash, dies aged 50.

2004 – Robert Palmer, British rock and pop singer, dies aged 54.

2013 – George Hamilton IV, country singer, remembered on this date.

💿 Albums Released on September 11

1980 – Prince, Dirty Mind

1977 – Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (Australia release)

1982 – Hall & Oates, H2O

1995 – TLC, CrazySexyCool (international rollout)

1997 – Blur, Blur (UK re-release)

🎶 Singles Released on September 11

1965 – The Rolling Stones, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (US No.1)

1977 – Fleetwood Mac, “Dreams” (Australia release, worldwide hit)

1980 – Prince, “Uptown” (from Dirty Mind)

1992 – Nirvana, live single performances circulate from Hollywood Palladium show

2011 – Lady Gaga, “Born This Way” (select markets release)

