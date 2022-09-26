 Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion To Tour Around Australia - Noise11.com
Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion To Tour Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on September 27, 2022

in News

Wet Wet Wet have announced more dates around Australian theatres with Ben Lee and Gaudion making it a triple header.

Wet Wet Wet will be in Australia as special guests of The Corrs for The Corrs one off show in the Hunter Valley in November. Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide will now be treated to their own Wet Wet Wet headline shows from One World Entertainment.

New Wet Wet Wet singer Kevin Simm tells Noise11.com that he hasn’t toured Australia since the Rhumba event of 2002. He was a member of Liberty X then. Rhumba featured Bon Jovi, Pink and Shaggy.

TOUR DATES
Friday, November 25: The Palais, Melbourne
Saturday, November 26: Hope Estate, Hunter Valley (with The Corrs)
Sunday, November 27: State Theatre, Sydney
Tuesday, November 29: Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Wednesday, November 30: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

TICKET INFORMATION
One World Entertainment Members & Oztix Pre-sale
Wednesday, September 28 @ 9.00am until Thursday, September 29 @ 8.00pm
General Public On Sale
Friday, September 30 @ 9.00am
All times AEST

For ticketing and event information visit
oneworldentertainment.com.au

