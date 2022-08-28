The Corrs Will Reunite for One Show Only In Australia - Noise11.com

The Corrs will get back together in November to perform their first show since 2017 in Australia.

The Corrs will perform with special guests Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee and Gaudion at Hope Estate in the Hunter Valley on 26 November.

That last show is 2017 wasn’t done as a last show. “Yes we played the Royal Albert Hall in 2017. We had released out last album ‘Jupiter Calling’. We did a big gig for that show. It was a beautiful show. I just wish we’d done some more,” Sharon Corr tells Noise11.com.

Now that the three sisters Sharon, Andrea and Caroline and brother Jim have all passed the other side of 40, their individual families has taken priority. “These things just tend to happen,” Sharon says. “Timing is everything where you have a number of people with different lives all trying to make decisions and pull things together. I suppose it wasn’t the right time to play more but it wasn’t something I was imagining would be a one-off show. It was an amazing one show and I absolutely adored playing in there and now we are going to do this beautiful show”.

The Corrs have come a long way since their first Australian shows in 1995. On that trip, they performed at a pub in St Kilda in Melbourne called The Elephant and the Wheelbarrow. “Squeezing the many thousands of fans into that pub was going to prove a little bit difficult,” Sharon says. “We started everywhere from scratch. We played everything. We played back gardens, we played pubs, we played dirty clubs. That’s have real bands do it. You start from the ground up. Then you see it take off and you know why … because you put the work in. And we got bigger and bigger. I remember the first experience of recognition. It was on one of those cable cars in Cairns that take you up to the rainforest. The four of us were sitting in the cable car and everything we’d go past a stop we’d see people looking in and having a reaction. And then the doors opened and someone went “oh my God, The Corrs”. I was like “wow, they know who we are”. I remember going into the boutiques in Cairns and every shop was playing ‘Forgiven, Not Forgotten’. I was trying to buy a bikini but everyone would recognize me and I got so embarrassed I had to leave”.

THE CORRS

For One Night Only

with Special Guests

Wet Wet Wet, Ben Lee & Gaudion

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

TICKET INFORMATION

Amex Exclusive Pre-sale

Starts Tues, Aug 30 @ 9.00am until Thurs, Sept 1 @ 9.00am

One World Entertainment Members & Oztix Pre-sale

Starts Thurs, Sept 1 @ 10.00am

General Public On Sale

Friday, Sept 2 @ 9.00am

All times AEST

**********

Meet The Corrs At An Exclusive VIP Cocktail Party!

In a once in a lifetime opportunity limited to 250 people,

Richard Wilkins will host an in-depth interview followed by an audience Q&A with The Corrs.

The event includes photo opportunities with the band!

This exclusive evening will be held on

Friday, November 25 from 6.00pm

Carriageworks, Sydney

For ticketing and event information visit

oneworldentertainment.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

