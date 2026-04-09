The Western Front Finally Release Eureka After 40 Years In The Vault - Noise11 Music News

Four decades after it was recorded, The Western Front finally unveil their long-lost album Eureka, a project featuring Scott Gorham and a cast of elite Los Angeles session players.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than four decades sitting unheard in studio archives, Eureka, the long-lost album by The Western Front, will finally be released on 10 July 2026. The record, created in Los Angeles in the early 1980s by a collective of high-profile rock musicians including Scott Gorham of Thin Lizzy, had remained unreleased after a major label deal collapsed during industry upheaval.

The album arrives via Music Theories Recordings, part of the Mascot Label Group, bringing to the public a recording originally tracked between 1983 and 1984. Its first preview, the song Set Me Free, offers a glimpse into a record shaped by the arena rock ambitions and studio precision of its era.

The Western Front assembled in Los Angeles around guitarist Marty Walsh, keyboardist Derek Bergmann and guitarist Dennis O’Donnell. Walsh had already built a reputation as a sought-after session musician, while Bergmann’s résumé included work with artists ranging from Yvonne Elliman to Jeff Barry.

The trio recruited vocalist Richard “Moon” Calhoun and soon expanded the lineup with Gorham, whose guitar work with Thin Lizzy had already helped define late-1970s hard rock. Drummer Darrell Verdusco completed the ensemble.

The chemistry was immediate. According to the musicians involved, the group spent roughly two years writing and recording the material that would become Eureka. Bergmann later recalled that the collaborative environment allowed the musicians to focus entirely on the songs. “This was such a great group of guys that egos were left at the door,” he said.

Walsh remembered the moment the project began to take shape. After seeing Calhoun performing with his band The Strand in a San Fernando Valley club, Walsh and his colleagues recognised the voice they needed for their new venture. Around the same time, Walsh invited Gorham, an old friend, to join the sessions after a Thin Lizzy tour ended in Los Angeles.

The first song released from the album, Set Me Free, reflects the band’s stylistic direction. Bergmann explained that the arrangement was built around the contrasting guitar approaches of Gorham and Walsh.

“That one started out as the guitar gods’ baby,” Bergmann said. “Scott is just a force to be reckoned with. Marty tends to play the cleaner parts. As a keyboard player between those two guys, I had to find my lane and play parts that made sense musically.”

The group consciously aimed for a polished melodic rock sound reminiscent of bands such as Foreigner and Journey, blending strong hooks with layered guitar and keyboard arrangements. Bergmann said that approach guided the recording of Set Me Free and much of the album.

Across the record, that musical framework produces a set of tracks that reflect the sonic ambitions of early-1980s American rock. Songs like The Law Of The Jungle and Set Me Free feature dual guitar interplay, while 1000 Nights Away foregrounds Bergmann’s synthesiser work. Elsewhere, Just Go balances melodic structure with heavier instrumentation.

Despite completing the recordings, The Western Front never released the album in its intended era. According to Walsh, the band had secured what appeared to be a significant opportunity with Atlantic Records.

However, a corporate shake-up at the label removed Eureka from the release schedule before it reached the market. The abrupt change effectively ended the project.

“It was disheartening,” Walsh later reflected. Without label support, the musicians drifted into other projects. Gorham returned to the United Kingdom and continued his career in new bands, while the Western Front recordings remained shelved.

For decades, the album existed only as a curiosity known among those who had worked on it.

The story changed in 2023 when a Swedish music executive encountered a handful of Western Front tracks circulating online and began asking why the album had never been released. That inquiry triggered renewed interest from labels.

At the recommendation of Steve Lukather, guitarist of Toto, Walsh was able to connect with Mascot Label Group. The company agreed to release the album after fresh mixing work restored the original recordings.

Gorham credited Walsh and Bergmann for the final stage of the project. “If it had not been for the dedication and inventiveness to the mixes of this 40 year old album by Marty Walsh and Derek Bergmann, it would never have seen the light of day,” he said. “From the very first mix I was completely blown away with the result.”

For the musicians involved, the release of Eureka closes a long chapter that began during one of the most prolific periods of the Los Angeles recording industry. During the early 1980s, studio players frequently moved between projects, creating albums that blended technical skill with mainstream rock ambition.

Moon described the record as a long-delayed milestone. “We wrote and recorded all these great songs, and it just got left on hold,” he said. “But here we are, 40 years later, and The Western Front’s Eureka lives. I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done as a singer.”

Walsh echoed that sentiment, describing the album as a labour of love finally reaching listeners decades after it was created.

For fans of classic melodic rock, the release offers a rare glimpse into a project that once stood on the edge of a major-label debut, only to disappear before audiences ever heard it.

Now, forty years later, Eureka arrives not as a revival but as a rediscovery, a fully realised record from an earlier era finally entering the catalogue.

Track Listing

The Law Of The Jungle

Set Me Free

1000 Nights Away

Just Go

If I’m The One

Rain

Chain Of Light

Danger

Heartland

I Would Rather Be Lonely

Man To Man

This Is War

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