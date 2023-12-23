WHAM! Last Christmas Hits No 1 After 39 Years - Noise11.com

Wham! has obtained a Christmas Number One with ‘Last Christmas’ after 39 years.

The classic tune – written and produced by the late George Michael – has finally reached number one in the UK and also made history by setting the record for the longest-ever journey to the UK Christmas Number One.

Speaking to Official Charts, Wham!’s Andrew Ridgeley said: “‘Last Christmas’ has finally ascended to the much-cherished and sought-after Official Christmas Number One, which was always the main goal.

“George would be beside himself [that] after all of these years, [we’ve] finally obtained Christmas Number One. Yog [George] said that he wrote ‘Last Christmas’ with the intention of writing a Christmas Number One. It’s mission accomplished!”

The song was originally kept off the top spot by Band-Aid’s ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’.

However, ‘Last Christmas’ faced strong competition this year, from Sam Ryder and The Pogues.

Sam – who rose to fame after representing the UK at the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’ in 2022 – was chasing the festive top spot with ‘You’re Christmas To Me’, but said it would be “gorgeous” if ‘Fairytale of New York’ pipped him to the post after Shane MacGowan’s death in November.

He told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “I’ve got love in my heart for the ‘Fairytale of New York’ situation.

“That’s never got to Number One and that would be a gorgeous moment, especially now Shane MacGowan’s left us.

“There’s a lot of tragedy wrapped up in that song – two gorgeous voices no longer with us and taken too soon. That’s me taking a lovely romantic view on it.”

Fans had been campaigning to get The Pogues to the top of the charts following MacGowan’s death on November 30.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

