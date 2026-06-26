Wham! Music From The Edge Of Heaven Turns 40 As The Duo’s Final Studio Album Reaches A Milestone - Noise11 Music News

Forty years after its release, Wham!’s final studio album Music From The Edge Of Heaven remains a key document of the duo’s farewell year, capturing the last recordings from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley before one of pop music’s most famous break-ups.

by Paul Cashmere

Wham!’s Music From The Edge Of Heaven reaches its 40th anniversary on 27 June 2026, marking four decades since the North American release of the album that effectively served as the final studio statement from George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. Issued just one day before the duo’s farewell concert at London’s Wembley Stadium, the record arrived at a pivotal moment as one of the biggest pop acts of the 1980s prepared to end its run at the height of its success.

While many fans outside North America and Japan remember 1986’s The Final as Wham!’s closing chapter, Music From The Edge Of Heaven occupies a unique place in the duo’s catalogue. Compiled from newly recorded material and key singles, the album functioned as Wham!’s third and final studio album in several territories, preserving the last phase of a partnership that had helped define mid-1980s pop.

The anniversary arrives during renewed interest in the Wham! story. The success of the 2023 documentary Wham!, the continuing popularity of Last Christmas, and the forthcoming 2026 cinema release of Wham! 10 Days In China have all introduced the group’s legacy to a new generation. Forty years on, Music From The Edge Of Heaven provides a snapshot of a band in transition, with George Michael already looking beyond the duo towards a more mature solo career.

Released through Columbia Records in North America on 27 June 1986, the album featured four tracks recorded specifically for the farewell project: The Edge Of Heaven, Battlestations, Wham! Rap ’86 and Where Did Your Heart Go?. Several of those songs also appeared on The Final, while the North American album offered distinctive versions of familiar recordings.

Among its notable inclusions was A Different Corner, a song credited to George Michael alone and widely regarded as an early indicator of the direction he would pursue as a solo artist. The album version featured an introduction unavailable on most other releases. Another curiosity was a specially edited version of I’m Your Man, adapted from the Extended Stimulation Mix and featuring a newly recorded spoken bridge.

The record also included Blue (Live In China), captured during the duo’s historic 1985 visit to China. That performance became particularly significant because it represented the only appearance of the recording on CD. Completing the collection was the Pudding Mix version of Last Christmas, a track that has since become one of the most enduring festive recordings in popular music.

By the time Music From The Edge Of Heaven arrived, Wham! had already achieved extraordinary commercial success. Formed in 1981 by school friends George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, the duo emerged from the British pop explosion of the early MTV era and became one of the defining acts of the decade.

Their debut album Fantastic topped the UK chart in 1983, while 1984’s Make It Big transformed them into global superstars. Singles including Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Careless Whisper, Freedom and Everything She Wants dominated charts internationally. Across a four-year recording career, Wham! sold more than 30 million records worldwide and became one of the most recognisable British pop exports of the 1980s.

The group also made history beyond the charts. In April 1985, Wham! became the first Western pop group to perform in China, an event widely viewed as a significant cultural moment during a period of increasing engagement between China and the West. Material from those performances would later find its way onto Music From The Edge Of Heaven through Blue (Live In China).

The decision to end Wham! was largely driven by Michael’s desire to move towards a more adult audience. By early 1986, plans were already in place for a farewell single, farewell album and farewell concert. Michael later described the split as an effort to leave while the group was still at its commercial peak.

That farewell culminated on 28 June 1986 when 72,000 fans attended The Final at Wembley Stadium. Supported by guests including Elton John and Simon Le Bon, the concert closed one of the most successful chapters in British pop history. Just days later, The Final compilation album was released in Europe, while Music From The Edge Of Heaven remained the principal farewell album for North American audiences.

The album continued to have an unusual afterlife. Because of its limited territorial release, it was largely omitted from later catalogue reissue campaigns, with The Final often serving as the preferred retrospective collection. It eventually resurfaced in the 2015 Original Album Classics box set and became available digitally across Europe in 2017.

Forty years after its release, Music From The Edge Of Heaven stands as more than a regional variation of a greatest hits package. It captures the final recordings of a partnership that produced some of the defining pop songs of the 1980s and documents the moment before George Michael embarked on one of the most successful solo careers in modern music.

Track Listing:

The Edge Of Heaven

Battlestations

I’m Your Man

Wham! Rap ’86

A Different Corner

Blue (Live In China)

Where Did Your Heart Go?

Last Christmas (Pudding Mix)

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