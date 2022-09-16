 Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ First Trailer - Noise11.com
I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ First Trailer

by Paul Cashmere on September 16, 2022

in News

The first trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ has been revealed with a release date for the movie set in December.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. The real Clive Davis is listed as one of the producers.

British born Ackie played Jannah in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and was in an episode of Doctor Who. Tucci, a veteran of the big screen, has starred in ‘The Devil Waers Prada’, ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Prizzi’s Honor’ and ‘The Terminal’.

The movie blurb reads, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?”.

The movie was written by New Zealand’s Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the screenplay for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ so don’t expect accuracy in the storyline.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will premiere on 26 December.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eminem photo by Jeremy Deputat
Eminem Ended His Feud With Snoop Dogg Because Of Dr Dre

Eminem called time on his feud with Snoop Dogg after Dr. Dre's near-death experience.

22 hours ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
R Kelly Found Guilty of Six More Sex Charges

R&B star R. Kelly has been found guilty of a further six charges of child pornography and sex abuse by a Chicago court.

2 days ago
Michelle Branch
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney Call Off Their Divorce

Singer Michelle Branch and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney called off their divorce on Tuesday.

2 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams Set For Another UK Number One Album

It’s shaping up to be a huge week for Robbie Williams, whose 13th studio album XXV is currently outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined as it heads for Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

2 days ago
Chuck D of Public Enemy. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Chuck D Sells A Chunk Of Public Enemy

Chuck D has cashed out a chunk of his Public Enemy catalogue to Reach Music Publishing.

3 days ago
Pavement credit Tarina Westlund
Pavement To Return to Australia in 2023

Pavement will perform their first Australian shows since 2010 when they return for theatre and outdoor shows from February.

3 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pearl Jam Pays Tribute To September 11 Victims 21 Years On

Pearl Jam honoured the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at their New York City concert on Sunday (11.09.22).

4 days ago