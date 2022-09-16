Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ First Trailer - Noise11.com

The first trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ has been revealed with a release date for the movie set in December.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney Houston and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. The real Clive Davis is listed as one of the producers.

British born Ackie played Jannah in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and was in an episode of Doctor Who. Tucci, a veteran of the big screen, has starred in ‘The Devil Waers Prada’, ‘The Hunger Games’, ‘Prizzi’s Honor’ and ‘The Terminal’.

The movie blurb reads, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance?”.

The movie was written by New Zealand’s Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the screenplay for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ so don’t expect accuracy in the storyline.

‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ will premiere on 26 December.

