 Wilko Johnson Has Died At Age 75 - Noise11.com
Wilko Johnson memorial image by Leif Laaksonen from Wilko facebook page

Wilko Johnson Has Died At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2022

in News

R.I.P. Wilko Johnson, one time member of Dr Feelgood, member of Ian Dury & The Blockheads and collaborator with The Who’s Roger Daltrey. Wilco has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 but refused chemo. At the time when told he had 10 months to live he decided to live life to the fullest. As part of his own farewell, Wilco went back to the studio and recorded the ‘Going Back Home’ album with Roger Daltrey.

Wilko was also a member of The Blockheads cowriting the song ‘Superman’s Big Sister’ with Ian Dury.

When Wilko Johnson joined as a founding member of Dr Feelgood in 1971 he took lead on a number of songs while the band revolved around his guitar sound. He left the band in 1977.

Many people may be unaware of the name Wilko Johnson but Game of Thrones fans have seen the face. He was the mute executioner Set Ilyn Payne in the first two seasons of the show.

Wilko died at his hon on 21 November 2022.

The official statement reads, “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, & we do so with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died. He passed away at home on Monday 21st November. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson”.

Billy Bragg said, “Wilko Johnson was a precursor of punk. His guitar playing was angry and angular, but his presence – twitchy, confrontational, out of control – was something we’d never beheld before in UK pop. Rotten, Strummer and Weller learned a lot from his edgy demeanour. He does it right RIP”

Jimmy Page said, “I’m sad to hear today of the passing of Wilko Johnson, the Dr Feelgood guitarist and singer/songwriter. I saw Wilko perform at Koko in Camden in May 2013 and the atmosphere was electric. This show was originally billed as his farewell tour.”

Roger Daltrey, “”More than anything Wilko wanted to be a poet. I was lucky to have known him and have him as a friend. His music lives on but there’s no escaping the final curtain this time. So it’s goodnight to Mad Carew, the uncompromising Bard of Canvey.”

