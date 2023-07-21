will.i.am and Britney Spears Release ‘Mind Your Business’ - Noise11.com

will.i.am and Britney Spears have reunited for their first collaboration since 2012. The new song is called ‘Mind Your Business’.
Will.i.am and Britney Spears released ‘Scream & Shout’ on will’s last album ‘willpower’ In 2013.
The new song with Britney will feature on will’s upcoming fifth album.
