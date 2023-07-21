 will.i.am and Britney Spears Release ‘Mind Your Business’ - Noise11.com
will.i.am and Britney Spears Mind Your Business

will.i.am and Britney Spears Mind Your Business

will.i.am and Britney Spears Release ‘Mind Your Business’

by Paul Cashmere on July 21, 2023

in News

will.i.am and Britney Spears have reunited for their first collaboration since 2012. The new song is called ‘Mind Your Business’.

Will.i.am and Britney Spears released ‘Scream & Shout’ on will’s last album ‘willpower’ In 2013.

The new song with Britney will feature on will’s upcoming fifth album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Wednesday 13
Wednesday 13 To Perform Murderdolls On Australian Tour

Wednesday 13 will once again perform the music of Murderdolls with a full set of Murderdolls songs confirmed for the upcoming Australian tour.

6 hours ago
Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar Premiere New Song To Release Album and Go On Tour

Dogstar, Keanu Reeves band, have released their first song since 2000, ‘Everything Turns Around’.

1 day ago
Scott Stapp of Creed
Creed Reform

Creed are back together again.

1 day ago
will.i.am photo by Ros O'Gorman
will.i.am Teases Britney Spears Collaboration

will.i.am has seemingly teased a new collaboration with Britney Spears.

2 days ago
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating’s Brother Killed In Car Crash

Ronan Keating's brother, Ciaran Keating, has died following a car crash on Saturday.

2 days ago
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Recruit Ron Nevison For ‘The Devil In Me’

Melbourne’s The Casanovas have called in heavyweight Ron Nevison to work on their next album ‘Backstreet Rhythms’ and the new song ‘The Devil In Me’.

3 days ago
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jay-Z Foundation Raises $20million for Charity

Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation raised $20 million (£15 million) at a recent gala event.

3 days ago