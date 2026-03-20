Will Sparks Announces Classics Where It All Started Tour And Drops New Single Teardrop - Noise11.com

Australian electronic artist Will Sparks marks 15 years in music with a career-spanning tour and new release Teardrop, revisiting the tracks that built his global reputation.

by Paul Cashmere

After more than a decade at the forefront of Australia’s electronic music scene, Will Sparks is turning back the clock, announcing a new headline run that revisits the foundations of his career while continuing an intense run of new material in 2026.

The Melbourne producer has unveiled the Classics: Where It All Started tour, a two-date Australian run that will see him perform at Selina’s Coogee Bay in Sydney on May 30 and The Timber Yard in Melbourne on June 12. The announcement lands alongside the release of his latest single Teardrop, the newest addition to a steady stream of releases that have defined his current creative cycle.

The tour marks a significant milestone for Sparks, celebrating 15 years since he first emerged from Melbourne’s underground electronic scene. It is positioned as a one-off concept, a deep dive into the catalogue that shaped his sound and helped establish Melbourne bounce as a globally recognised style.

“This tour represents over 15 years of dedication and effort,” Sparks said. “It’s about highlighting the music that often gets overlooked. Even though some of it will be older catalogue, it’s actually the foundation of the sound people know me for today.”

For the first time in his career, Sparks will dedicate an entire show exclusively to his earlier material. The performances are expected to reach back to formative releases that rarely feature in contemporary sets, offering longtime followers a rare opportunity to hear those tracks in a live environment.

“This is my first-ever tour dedicated exclusively to classics, offering a completely unique sonic experience,” he said. “Many of these tracks have never been included in my sets before.”

Sparks’ rise began in the early 2010s, when he transitioned from producing music in his bedroom to becoming one of Australia’s most visible electronic exports. Born William James Sparks in Melbourne in 1993, he left school before completing Year 12 to focus on music, a decision that quickly paid off as his productions gained traction both locally and internationally.

His breakthrough came with the 2013 single Bring It Back with Joel Fletcher, followed by Ah Yeah So What! featuring Wiley and Elen Levon, both of which helped define the emerging Melbourne bounce sound. By 2014, Sparks had been named Australia’s number one DJ, and his debut EP Another Land charted domestically.

From there, his career expanded rapidly. He toured extensively across Europe, North America and Asia, appearing at major festivals including Tomorrowland and TomorrowWorld, while also becoming a regular presence in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll from 2015 onward. His sound, built on high-energy drops and distinctive rhythmic patterns, became synonymous with a generation of festival-driven electronic music.

In 2018, Sparks extended his brand with the launch of his own festival, Sparksmania, which has since expanded across Australia and into international markets, including Sweden. Alongside his touring work, he has continued to release original material and remixes at a prolific pace, working across labels including Sony Music Australia, Spinnin’ Records, Armada Music and Ultra Music.

The new tour reflects that history, tracing a line from those early releases through to the present day. Sparks said the shows are designed to reconnect audiences with the origins of his sound while also introducing newer fans to the tracks that built his career.

“I’m thrilled to deliver a set that evokes nostalgic memories for my longtime fans while giving newer fans a glimpse into where it all began for me,” he said. “I started in my bedroom in Melbourne and here I am still pursuing my passion all these years later.”

While the Classics shows focus on the past, Sparks’ current output suggests he remains firmly forward-looking. The release of Teardrop continues a rapid rollout of new music in 2026, with further collaborations, including work with fellow Melbourne act Orkestrated, already in motion. International touring is also on the agenda, alongside a return appearance at Tomorrowland in Belgium.

Fifteen years after his emergence, Sparks is framing this moment as both reflection and reset, revisiting the tracks that built his identity while continuing to evolve within a global electronic landscape he helped shape.

CLASSICS: WHERE IT ALL STARTED TOUR DATES

Sat 30 May, Sydney, Selina’s Coogee Bay Hotel

Fri 12 June, Melbourne, The Timber Yard

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