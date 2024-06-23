Willie Nelson Misses First Outlaw Festival Show On Doctor's Orders - Noise11.com

Willie Nelson has been forced to miss the opening shows of his joint tour with Bob Dylan “on doctor’s orders”.

Willie was due to kick off the ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ with Bob Dylan in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (23.06.24), but pulled out of the show, along with other dates in Charlotte and Raleigh.

But audiences are still able to enjoy Willie’s songs at the gigs as his son Lukas Nelson will be treating them to a “special set”.

A statement shared online read: “We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days.

“He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week.

“In the meantime, Lukas Nelson and the Family Band, along with a few guests, will perform a special set to include Willie’s classics and other songs.”

Willie Nelson recently admitted he’s amazed his career has lasted so long.

Asked how he has maintained such a long career, he said in December: “I don’t [know] either. I have the energy to do it and the desire…

“I haven’t quit. I’m 90, maybe I should.”

But Willie admitted he often thinks about retiring.

He said: “I quit every night. After every tour, I say this is it. And then I get the urge again to go back,”

Willie still practices martial arts every day, which gives him “confidence”.

He added: “I don’t have to worry about anything.”

Willie has long been an advocate for marijuana use but revealed earlier this year he has quit drinking and smoking to extend his life.

He noted to People magazine of his abstinence: “That’s added a few days to my life, I’m sure.”

Willie admitted his hearing is “not the best” any more but he still feels young at heart.

He said: “I still have a good time.”

