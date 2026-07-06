 Wolf Alice Announce Special Guests For The Clearing Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News
Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice Announce Special Guests For The Clearing Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on July 7, 2026

in Live,News

Wolf Alice will return to Australia in December for their headline tour supporting The Clearing, with a selection of emerging Australian artists joining the band across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

by Paul Cashmere

North London alternative rock band Wolf Alice have announced the Australian support acts for their December headline tour, bringing together a national lineup of emerging Australian artists alongside one of the United Kingdom’s most acclaimed contemporary guitar bands.

The tour will mark Wolf Alice’s return to Australian stages following an extended period of international activity, with performances scheduled across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. The band will be joined by different local artists in each city, including Folk Bitch Trio, Swapmeet, Selve and Little Guilt, creating a showcase that connects established international touring artists with Australia’s developing independent music scene.

The announcement arrives as Wolf Alice continue the global rollout of their fourth studio album, The Clearing, a record that has expanded the band’s international profile and reinforced their position within modern alternative rock. The Australian shows will provide local audiences with their first opportunity to experience the new material in a headline setting.

The choice of Australian supports reflects an increasing trend among international touring artists to use major concert platforms to introduce audiences to local talent.

Rather than presenting identical support lineups across territories, artists are increasingly selecting acts with a connection to each city and its surrounding music community.

For the Sydney and Melbourne performances, Wolf Alice will be joined by Folk Bitch Trio, the Melbourne-based indie group featuring Gracie Sinclair, Jeanie Pilkington and Heide Peverelle. The trio released their debut album, Now Would Be A Good Time, following a period that included international touring across Europe, Japan and the United States, alongside festival appearances including Roskilde and Dark Mofo. Their recent performances have also included support appearances for Mitski at the Sydney Opera House.

South Australian four-piece Swapmeet will open shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. The band, recognised as an Emerging Artist at SXSW Sydney 2026, is preparing the release of their debut album Mount Zero through United States independent label Winspear. Their current single Halfway precedes the forthcoming album campaign.

Gold Coast artist Selve will join Wolf Alice in Brisbane. Led by Jabirr Jabirr man Loki Liddle, the group recently completed European touring and recorded material connected to their EP Breaking Into Heaven, including sessions at Abbey Road Studios.

Perth audiences will see Mandurah indie-pop band Little Guilt on the bill. The group made their international debut at SXSW Austin earlier in the year after previous Australian support appearances with artists including Nilüfer Yanya and Ball Park Music.

The Clearing represents a new chapter in Wolf Alice’s catalogue. Written in Seven Sisters in London and recorded in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin, the album reached the top of the United Kingdom Albums Chart and continued the band’s strong awards history, becoming their fourth consecutive studio release to receive a Mercury Prize nomination.

Wolf Alice first emerged in 2013 with a sound that combined alternative rock, grunge influences, electronic textures and intimate songwriting. Their debut album, My Love Is Cool, earned a Grammy Award nomination, while their second album, Visions Of A Life, won the Mercury Prize in 2018. The band continued their international growth with Blue Weekend, which topped the UK Albums Chart and further established their reputation as one of Britain’s leading alternative acts.

The release of The Clearing has continued that momentum, with the band receiving major industry recognition including BRIT Award nominations. The album’s success demonstrates the longevity of a group that has evolved from the emerging guitar scene of the early 2010s into a globally touring act with a broad international audience.

The Australian tour will feature a combination of traditional indoor venues and outdoor performances. The itinerary includes Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory, alongside the Live At The Gardens event at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens and the On The Steps performance at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

With a diverse Australian support lineup and a new album to introduce, Wolf Alice’s December visit will connect their latest international achievements with the next generation of Australian artists.

Dates:
Wednesday 2 December, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
Friday 4 December, Sydney, On The Steps, Sydney Opera House Forecourt
Saturday 5 December, Melbourne, Live At The Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens
Sunday 6 December, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
Tuesday 8 December, Perth, Ice Cream Factory

Tickets are on sale now via frontiertouring.com/wolfalice

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