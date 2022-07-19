 Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn't Happened - Noise11.com
Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia.

Eddie Van Halen and Wolfgang Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Why Eddie Van Halen Tribute Hasn’t Happened

by Music-News.com on July 20, 2022

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen says a tribute concert for his late father Eddie Van Halen couldn’t “get off the ground” because “some people” are “difficult” to work with.

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted had recently let slip that guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Alex Van Halen were in talks to put on a special show in honour of Eddie Van Halen.

However, Wolfgang has claimed it was “in such an early stage that it never even got off the ground.”

Without giving any names, the musician – who ended up playing bass for his dad’s band – alleged that there are some people in the Van Halen camp that make it hard to plan anything.

He told Rolling Stone: “What I can say is that there was an attempt at doing something.

“I don’t like to speak negatively about people, but there are some people that make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to Van Halen.”

He went on: “I know how Van Halen fans get.

“They are very motivated by which specific people they like in the band. It’s just not worth it. We made an attempt, and some people can be hard to work with, and made it not happen.”

The journalist then asked Wolfgang if “a certain singer with three initials” is “the main problem”, which is David Lee Roth.

Not willing to single anyone out, he replied: “I would say, ‘Do your research on the history of Van Halen, and come to your [own] conclusions.'”

David quit Van Halen in 1984 to pursue a solo career, despite them being one of the most successful bands of the time, and Sammy Hagar was hired by the group in a bid to reinvent their career.

David reunited with his bandmates in 2007, and appeared on the 2012 LP ‘A Different Kind of Truth’.

Eddie passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October 2020 at the age of 65.

Sammy had confirmed that he had been in talks about joining a Van Halen reunion tour with Eddie, Alex and David before his passing.

He said: “Eddie and Al and Irving Azoff, their manager [and] my dear friend, we were looking at doing the reunion tour with everybody, which is the way it had to be. I’ve been pushing for that for 10 years. I was ready to put [any differences] aside. Let’s go give the fans the biggest band in the world, you know what I mean? You don’t get bigger than Van Halen, and the fans deserve to see it all, hear every song.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

1 hour ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

8 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Greatest Hits Is First UK Album To Sell Over 7 Million Copies

Queen have become the first act in the UK to sell seven million copies of an album.

12 hours ago
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman
Richard Clapton Has Put Together An All-Star Band For Melbourne

Richard Clapton won’t have his usual band this weekend in Melbourne. Instead, he has put together a special one-time only band for this Friday at The Palms.

23 hours ago
Colin Hay performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 11 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Colin Hay Has A Stack Of Australian Dates In November

Colin has been touring the USA as part of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band. Ringo takes his friends on the road and they all play their own hits in the set.

1 day ago
John Paul Young at Apia Good Times 2021 photo by Noise11
John Paul Young Reschedules Melbourne Show To September

John Paul Young’s postponed Melbourne show from last Friday has been rescheduled to September.

1 day ago
Gilbert O'Sullivan
One of the Last Things Peggy Lee Did Was With Gilbert O’Sullivan

Gilbert O’Sullivan has duets with Mick Hucknall and K.T. Tunstall on his new album ‘Driven’ but his first duet was one of the last recordings of Jazz legend Peggy Lee.

2 days ago