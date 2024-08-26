 Yet Another Oasis Reunion Story - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Yet Another Oasis Reunion Story

by Music-News.com on August 26, 2024

in News

Liam Gallagher has seemingly confirmed that Oasis will reunite in 2025 after months of rumours.

Liam and his older brother Noel made music history as the frontmen of their hugely successful band. However, the siblings bitterly fell out in 2009 and the band broke apart.

This weekend, Liam hinted that the band will tour in 2025 after a report suggested they will perform a slew of high-profile gigs.

The Sunday Times posted a message on X on Sunday stating, “Noel and Liam Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and, if the truce holds, will play massive concerts in London and at Manchester’s Heaton Park in 2025.”

Reacting to the news, Liam himself replied, “See you down the front.”

The brothers could now stand to have a very busy 2025 as reports have suggested they will play at Wembley Stadium in London as well as Heaton Park.

There are also suggestions they could go on a 20-city tour – and potentially land a headline slot at the 2025 Glastonbury festival.

The Sunday Times report claims, “All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there’s a genuine feeling that next summer’s Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down. They have been made aware of the headline slot that’s open for them next summer. Now it’s all down to them.”

However, a spokesperson linked to Liam subsequently told Metro, “(We) categorically deny this Glastonbury rumour.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey’s Mother and Sister Pass Away Within Hours Of Each Other

Mariah Carey is heartbroken after her mother Patricia and sister Alison passed away on the same day over the weekend.

51 mins ago
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Oasis Reunion Expected To Be Just The Gallaghers, Not The Old Band

When the Oasis reunion of officially announced at 8am 27 August 2024 (UK time (4pm Tuesday 27 August East Coast Australia time), it is rumoured that only the Gallagher brothers from the original band and prior line-ups will be reforming.

3 hours ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters To Donate Proceeds From Unauthorised trump Song Usage To Harris/Walz Campaign

Foo Fighters have distanced themselves from the unauthorised use of their song ‘My Hero’ at a trump Maga rally last week and have taken moves to receive a performance payment which they will donate in full to the Kamala Harris / Tim Walz election campaign.

22 hours ago
TLC in Melbourne
TLC Cancels Concerts After T-Boz Taken To Hospital

TLC's T-Boz has suffered a medical crisis that has forced the girl group to cancel two concerts.

1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Files To Drop Affleck From Her Name

Jennifer Lopez wants to drop her estranged husband's surname.

3 days ago
Usher Rendevous In Paris image from Trafalgar Releasing
Usher Returns To Stage After Injury

Usher returned to the stage this week to kick off his 'Past Present Future Tour' after postponing the first gigs due to a neck injury.

4 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters ‘Big Me’ Started Out As A Nirvana Song

Dave Grohl says Foo Fighters’ 1995 single ‘Big Me’ originally started out as a Nirvana song.

4 days ago