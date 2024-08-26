Yet Another Oasis Reunion Story - Noise11.com

Liam Gallagher has seemingly confirmed that Oasis will reunite in 2025 after months of rumours.

Liam and his older brother Noel made music history as the frontmen of their hugely successful band. However, the siblings bitterly fell out in 2009 and the band broke apart.

This weekend, Liam hinted that the band will tour in 2025 after a report suggested they will perform a slew of high-profile gigs.

The Sunday Times posted a message on X on Sunday stating, “Noel and Liam Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and, if the truce holds, will play massive concerts in London and at Manchester’s Heaton Park in 2025.”

Reacting to the news, Liam himself replied, “See you down the front.”

The brothers could now stand to have a very busy 2025 as reports have suggested they will play at Wembley Stadium in London as well as Heaton Park.

There are also suggestions they could go on a 20-city tour – and potentially land a headline slot at the 2025 Glastonbury festival.

The Sunday Times report claims, “All the speculation about this reunion can get a bit tiresome. But there’s a genuine feeling that next summer’s Glastonbury will be too much of an attraction for Liam and Noel to turn down. They have been made aware of the headline slot that’s open for them next summer. Now it’s all down to them.”

However, a spokesperson linked to Liam subsequently told Metro, “(We) categorically deny this Glastonbury rumour.”

music-news.com

