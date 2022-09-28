 You Am I To Join The Black Crowes Tour For Melbourne Show - Noise11.com
Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers of You Am I photo by Ros O'Gorman

You Am I To Join The Black Crowes Tour For Melbourne Show

by Paul Cashmere on September 28, 2022

in News

You Am I have been announced as special guests of The Black Crowes at their Melbourne show in November.

Also joining The Black Crowes are Full Flower Moon Band for Sydney, Brisbane and the Melbourne show.

The Black Crowes performed in London last night (27 September). The setlist was:

Twice as Hard (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Jealous Again (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Sister Luck (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Could I’ve Been So Blind (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Seeing Things (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Hard to Handle (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Thick N’ Thin (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
She Talks to Angels (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Struttin’ Blues (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
Stare It Cold (from Shake Your Moneymaker, 1990)
My Morning Song (from the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)
Soul Singing (from Lions, 2001)
By Your Side (from By Your Side, 1999)
Thorn in My Pride (from the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)
Remedy (from the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, 1992)

Encore:
Rocks Off (Rolling Stones cover)

The Black Crowes dates are:

13 and 14 November, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
16 November, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall
20 November, Melbourne, Palace Foreshore

