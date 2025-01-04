 Young Brothers AC/DC Childhood Sydney Home Demolished - Noise11.com
Malcolm Young, AC/DC, Ros O'Gorman, photo

Malcolm Young, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Young Brothers AC/DC Childhood Sydney Home Demolished

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2025

in News

4 Burleigh Street, Burwood, the childhood home of AC/DC’s Young brothers Malcolm and Angus and their Easybeats brother and producer George Young, has been demolished.

The house in the inner Sydney suburb was listed in 2013 on the National Trust Register for Historic Homes but according to Burwood council that is a mere formability and does not protect a house from destruction if the current owner chooses.

The National Trust Register of Historic Homes is simply a listing of houses with historic relevance. According to the Trust’s website, “While the National Trust Register has no legal force, it is regarded as an authoritative statement on the heritage significance of a place. A classification can also serve as an independent early warning of places that could be under threat from demolition, neglect or overdevelopment.” Basically, it’s a ‘toothless tiger.’

4 Burleigh St, Burwood was last sold on 10 February 2023 for $AUD5,805,976 ($US3,604,886).

Burwood Council has honored the legend of AC/DC by commissioning a mural in the street.

As part of the 150 Years of Burwood Program, Council commissioned artist Claire Foxton to create a mural dedicated to Angus and Malcolm Young from Australian rock band AC/DC. Located on the side of 12 Burleigh Street, the mural is just a few seconds walk from the original Young family home at 4 Burleigh Street Burwood. The Young family moved to Burwood in the 1960’s from Scotland and attended both Burwood Public Primary School and Ashfield Boys High School.

Designed directly in consultation with the Young family, the mural is based on a photo of the band from the 1970’s by photographer Phillip Morris in the early days of the band’s formation. The blurred background in the design is also in reference to the original facade of 4 Burleigh Street.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Breaking His Finger

Guitar legend Carlos Santana has been forced to postpone a string of Las Vegas shows after breaking his finger at his home in Hawaii this week.

6 hours ago
Neil Young and Crazy Horse Greendale tour Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Reverses His Glastonbury Decision and now Will Play

Neil Young has reversed his earlier statement that he will not play Glastonbury because it has become too corporate.

10 hours ago
Neil Young Oceanside Countryside
Neil Young Juggles Up Another Version of ‘Oceanside/Countryside’

Just months after releasing what we thought was the unreleased Neil Young album ‘Oceanside/Countryside’ Neil has announced a new version with a completely different tracklisting.

1 day ago
The Doobie Brothers at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
The Doobie Brothers To Release First Album With Michael McDonald in 45 Years

The Doobie Brothers will have a new album for 2025 and it will be the band’s first album with Michael McDonald since ‘One Step Closer’ in 1980.

2 days ago
Wayne Osmond
Wayne Osmond of The Osmonds Dies Aged 73

Wayne Osmond, the baritone singer of The Osmond Brothers/The Osmonds, has died at age 73 after suffering a massive stroke.

2 days ago
Bonnie Tyler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timeless Summer Tour With Boy George and Bonnie Tyler Cancelled in Australia

The upcoming Timeless Summer Tour featuring Boy George, Tony Hadley, Bonnie Tyler and Mickey Thomas of Starship has been cancelled.

3 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Pulls Out Of Glastonbury 2025

Neil Young has pulled out of the 2025 Glastonbury music festival in the UK saying it is “under corporate control” and “the BBC wanted us to do things in a way we were not interested in.

3 days ago