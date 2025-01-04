Young Brothers AC/DC Childhood Sydney Home Demolished - Noise11.com

4 Burleigh Street, Burwood, the childhood home of AC/DC’s Young brothers Malcolm and Angus and their Easybeats brother and producer George Young, has been demolished.

The house in the inner Sydney suburb was listed in 2013 on the National Trust Register for Historic Homes but according to Burwood council that is a mere formability and does not protect a house from destruction if the current owner chooses.

The National Trust Register of Historic Homes is simply a listing of houses with historic relevance. According to the Trust’s website, “While the National Trust Register has no legal force, it is regarded as an authoritative statement on the heritage significance of a place. A classification can also serve as an independent early warning of places that could be under threat from demolition, neglect or overdevelopment.” Basically, it’s a ‘toothless tiger.’

4 Burleigh St, Burwood was last sold on 10 February 2023 for $AUD5,805,976 ($US3,604,886).

Burwood Council has honored the legend of AC/DC by commissioning a mural in the street.

As part of the 150 Years of Burwood Program, Council commissioned artist Claire Foxton to create a mural dedicated to Angus and Malcolm Young from Australian rock band AC/DC. Located on the side of 12 Burleigh Street, the mural is just a few seconds walk from the original Young family home at 4 Burleigh Street Burwood. The Young family moved to Burwood in the 1960’s from Scotland and attended both Burwood Public Primary School and Ashfield Boys High School.

Designed directly in consultation with the Young family, the mural is based on a photo of the band from the 1970’s by photographer Phillip Morris in the early days of the band’s formation. The blurred background in the design is also in reference to the original facade of 4 Burleigh Street.

