‘Young’ Mick Jagger was a surprise addition to the Academy Awards on Sunday when, like a rolling stone, ‘the complete unknown’, presented ‘Best Original Song’ instead of ‘old’ Bob Dylan.

Mick said in his presentation, “As much as I love doing it I wasn’t the first choice. They really wanted Bob Dylan to do this. Bob didn’t want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie ‘A Complete Unknown’. Bob said, ‘you should find somebody younger’. I said ‘okay I’m younger. I’m younger than Bob. I’ll do it’. So here I am”.

The Oscars best original song went to El Mar – Emilia Pérez.

Best original song

• WINNER: El Mal – Emilia Pérez

• Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late

• Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez

• Like A Bird – Sing Sing

• The Journey – The Six Triple Eight

Best Original Score went to The Brutalist:

Best original score

• WINNER: The Brutalist

• Conclave

• Emilia Pérez

• Wicked

• The Wild Robot

‘A Complete Unknown’ was nominated for eight Oscars but did not win any.

Best picture

• WINNER: Anora

• The Brutalist

• A Complete Unknown

• Conclave

• Dune: Part Two

• Emilia Pérez

• I’m Still Here

• Nickel Boys

• The Substance

• Wicked

Best actor

• WINNER: Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

• Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

• Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

• Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

• Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best supporting actress

• WINNER: Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

• Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

• Ariana Grande – Wicked

• Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

• Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Best supporting actor

• WINNER: Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

• Yura Borisov – Anora

• Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

• Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

• Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best director

• WINNER: Sean Baker – Anora

• Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

• Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

• Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

• James Mangold – A Complete Unknown

Best adapted screenplay

• WINNER: Conclave – Peter Straughan

• A Complete Unknown – Jay Cocks and James Mangold

• Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

• Nickel Boys – RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

• Sing Sing – Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best costume design

• WINNER: Wicked

• Nosferatu

• A Complete Unknown

• Conclave

• Gladiator II

Best sound

• WINNER: Dune: Part Two

• A Complete Unknown

• Emilia Pérez

• Wicked

• The Wild Robot

