 Watch the Extended Preview of Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown Starring Timothée Chalamet - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown

Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown

Watch the Extended Preview of Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown Starring Timothée Chalamet

by Paul Cashmere on December 12, 2024

in News

A new eight-minute extended video of the Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ has been released.

The movie stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan with co-stars Edward Norton and Elle Fanning.

Director: James Mangold Synopsis: New York, 1961. Against the backdrop of a vibrant music scene and tumultuous cultural upheaval, an enigmatic 19-year-old from Minnesota named Bob Dylan arrives with his guitar and revolutionary talent, destined to change the course of American music. He forges intimate relationships with music icons of Greenwich Village on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking and controversial performance that reverberates worldwide. Timothée Chalamet stars and sings as Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s A COMPLETE UNKNOWN, the electric true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic singer-songwriters in history.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jimmy Webb performs at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on Tuesday 27 June 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Songwriter To The Stars Jimmy Webb To Return To Australia in 2025

Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in 2025.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney UK coin 2024
Paul McCartney Is In The Money … Quite Literally

The Royal Mint in the UK has put Paul McCartney quite literally in the money. For the first time, Sir Paul McCartney has authorised a set of official coins in his name.

4 days ago
Rolling Stones No 9
Rolling Stones Premiere Their First Ever Fragrance RS No 9

The Rolling Stones have released their first-ever fragrance RS No 9.

December 5, 2024
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown
Bob Dylan Is Looking Forward To Seeing Timothee Chalamet Play Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan says he is looking forward to his biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ where Timothee Charlamet will play Bob.

December 5, 2024
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Cher has revealed the next album that she records will be her last ever one.

November 28, 2024
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Reveals Her Real Name In Autobiography

Cher has shared how she discovered the name on her birth certificate was wrong.

November 24, 2024
Colin Petersen photo by John Elliott
The Bee Gees Original Drummer Colin Petersen Dies Aged 78

Colin Petersen, the original drummer for The Bee Gees, has died at age 78. Colin was the first non Gibb brother to become a Bee Gee.

November 19, 2024