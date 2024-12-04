Bob Dylan Is Looking Forward To Seeing Timothee Chalamet Play Bob Dylan - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan says he is looking forward to his biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ where Timothee Charlamet will play Bob.

Dylan tweeted (because xed just sounds stupid), “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book”.

There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah… — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 4, 2024

The cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’ includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

‘A Complete Unknown’ is set in the 1960s. The story follows 19-year old Bob Dylan leaving Minnesota for New York and finishes in 1965 with his legendary electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival.

‘A Complete Unknown’ will be released on 25 December 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

