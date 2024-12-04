 Bob Dylan Is Looking Forward To Seeing Timothee Chalamet Play Bob Dylan - Noise11.com
Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown

Bob Dylan A Complete Unknown

Bob Dylan Is Looking Forward To Seeing Timothee Chalamet Play Bob Dylan

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2024

in News

Bob Dylan says he is looking forward to his biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’ where Timothee Charlamet will play Bob.

Dylan tweeted (because xed just sounds stupid), “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book”.

The cast of ‘A Complete Unknown’ includes Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash.

‘A Complete Unknown’ is set in the 1960s. The story follows 19-year old Bob Dylan leaving Minnesota for New York and finishes in 1965 with his legendary electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival.

‘A Complete Unknown’ will be released on 25 December 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at Noise11 on Instagram

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones No 9
Rolling Stones Premiere Their First Ever Fragrance RS No 9

The Rolling Stones have released their first-ever fragrance RS No 9.

20 hours ago
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Says Her Next Album Will Be Her Last

Cher has revealed the next album that she records will be her last ever one.

November 28, 2024
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Reveals Her Real Name In Autobiography

Cher has shared how she discovered the name on her birth certificate was wrong.

November 24, 2024
Colin Petersen photo by John Elliott
The Bee Gees Original Drummer Colin Petersen Dies Aged 78

Colin Petersen, the original drummer for The Bee Gees, has died at age 78. Colin was the first non Gibb brother to become a Bee Gee.

November 19, 2024
Jeff Beck by Ros O'Gorman copyright The Noise Network Pty Ltd 2009
Jeff Beck Guitars Go To Auction

A collection of 90 guitars belonging to the late great guitarist Jeff Beck are set to go up for auction in January.

November 19, 2024
Shel Talmy from his Facebook page
Legendary Record Producer Shel Talmy Leaves The Building Aged 87

Shel Talmy, the legendary record producer behind the hits of The Kinks, The Who and The Easybeats, has died at age 87 and he has gone out laughing.

November 15, 2024
Beatles 64 on Disney+
The ‘Beatles ‘64’ Trailer Is Here

There is finally a trailer for the Disney+ ‘Beatles ‘64’ documentary.

November 15, 2024