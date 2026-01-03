It’s Here: Yungblud Reimagines Zombie With The Smashing Pumpkins In Heavier New Version - Noise11.com

Yungblud has opened 2026 with one of the most significant creative statements of his career, unveiling a reimagined version of his song Zombie in collaboration with Billy Corgan and The Smashing Pumpkins. The new recording marks a rare and symbolic meeting of generations, pairing one of modern rock’s most outspoken young voices with architects of alternative rock whose influence still looms large over the genre more than three decades on.

Originally released as part of Yungblud’s 2025 album Idols, Zombie was already a deeply personal centrepiece. Written about the trauma of watching a loved one endure serious injury and emotional suffering, the song stood apart from much of Yungblud’s catalogue for its vulnerability and restraint. Despite that, the track carried heavier instincts beneath its surface, instincts that were deliberately tempered during its first release.

That tension has now been fully realised. The new version of Zombie leans decisively into darker territory, reshaping the song as a weightier, more cinematic alternative rock statement. Layered guitars, heightened dynamics and a sharper sense of urgency bring the track closer to the sonic language that defined The Smashing Pumpkins’ most influential era.

The collaboration traces back to a meeting between Yungblud, born Dominic Harrison, and Billy Corgan in Birmingham last year during Black Sabbath’s farewell celebrations. That encounter led to conversations that extended beyond admiration into shared artistic values. For Yungblud, the influence of The Smashing Pumpkins runs deep, particularly their 1993 album Siamese Dream, a record that helped redefine the emotional and textural possibilities of rock music in the 1990s.

When Yungblud began shaping Zombie, that influence was already present. He has acknowledged that the song was initially conceived in a much heavier form, but softened to avoid leaning too closely toward its inspirations. Revisiting the track alongside Corgan offered the opportunity to return to that original vision, not as imitation but as collaboration.

The result is a version of Zombie that feels both expansive and intimate. Yungblud retains the emotional core of the original, opening the song with familiar verses before Corgan’s unmistakable voice enters, adding gravity and contrast. Rather than overpowering the track, The Smashing Pumpkins integrate seamlessly, reinforcing the song’s themes of grief, isolation and emotional overload.

For The Smashing Pumpkins, the collaboration is notable in its own right. This marks the first time the band have appeared on another artist’s recording, a milestone that underscores the mutual respect at the heart of the project. Corgan’s involvement is not symbolic, his guitar tone and melodic sensibilities are woven directly into the fabric of the song, giving the reimagined Zombie a rawness that aligns with the band’s own legacy.

Visually, the release is accompanied by an official music video directed by Charlie Sarsfield, who has become a key creative collaborator for Yungblud. Sarsfield has previously directed videos including Yungblud: Breakdown, Yungblud: Tissues, and more recently Yungblud: Hello Heaven, Hello and the original Yungblud: Zombie in 2025. His ongoing involvement provides visual continuity while allowing the new version of Zombie to stand apart as a darker, more confrontational chapter.

The collaboration arrives at a pivotal moment for Yungblud. Zombie is his fastest streaming solo single to date, surpassing 100 million streams, and the song has earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song. His album Idols has further cemented his position as a central figure in contemporary rock, drawing on influences that stretch from classic alternative to modern punk and pop.

Rather than functioning as nostalgia, Zombie featuring The Smashing Pumpkins operates as a bridge between eras. It highlights the emotional through lines that connect alternative rock across decades, vulnerability, intensity and a refusal to dilute artistic truth. By standing alongside one of the genre’s most influential bands, Yungblud reinforces his role as an artist willing to engage directly with the past while shaping his own future.

The release sets the tone for what is shaping up to be a defining year. With the new version of Zombie, Yungblud has not simply revisited an existing song, he has reframed it as a statement of intent, one that honours his influences while asserting his place in the ongoing story of rock music.

