Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’ - Noise11.com

Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Previews ‘King of a Land’ Album with ‘Take The World Apart’

by Paul Cashmere on March 16, 2023

At age 74 Yusuf / Cat Stevens is still making new music.

Yusuf recently signed to George Harrison’s Dark Horse label, run by George’s son Dhani. Dhani said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Yusuf/Cat Stevens to the Dark Horse Records family. Not only is Yusuf a great musical legend but his songs could not fit the Dark Horse mythos any better. From his back catalogue, through to the new music we can’t wait for you to hear. Yusuf is without question one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, it is a great honour to be able to give his music a home on our humble yet historic label.”

‘Take The World Apart’ previews ‘King of a Land’, Stevens’ first album of new material since 2017’s The Laughing Apple.

Yusuf began work on this album in 2011 in Berlin. Work also took place in Belguim, France and England. “Most of the songs started with me playing and recording everything at home in the garage – it’s as close as you can get to being inside my head,” Yusuf says.

The final work for the album took place at the Harrison Friar Park estate. “We were very privileged to be in Friar Park,” says Yusuf, “and to be one of the first outsiders to enter that control room and mix an album. George Harrison has been an immense influence on me spiritually, from the very beginning. He pioneered certain thoughts and ideas, which stretched way east, and that was very important. If you listen to some of these songs on this album, you’ll hear a kind of spirit of George.”

‘King of a Land’ will be released in June.

King of a Land‘ Album Tracklisting

1. Train on a Hill
2. King of a Land
3. Pagan Run
4. He is True
5. All Nights, All Days
6. Another Night in the Rain
7. Things.
8. Son of Mary
9. Highness
10. The Boy Who Knew How to Climb Walls
11. How Good it Feels
12. Take the World Apart

