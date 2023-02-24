Yusuf/Cat Stevens Signs With George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com

Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf) has recorded George Harrison’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ to mark what would be George’s 80th birthday on Saturday (February 25, 2023).

“George Harrison has been an immense influence on me, spiritually, from the very beginning. He pioneered certain thoughts and ideas, which stretched way east, and that was very important,” Yusuf said in a statement.

The Cat Stevens version of ‘Here Comes The Sun’ also starts a new era for Yusuf with the announcement that he has signed with George’s Dark Horse Records, now run by his son Dhani. Yusuf will release his next album through Dark Horse Records as well as seven of his previous albums, Numbers, Izitso, Back To Earth, An Other Cup, Majikat Earth Tour 1976 Live, Roadsinger and Tell ‘Em I’m Gone.

Dhani Harrison said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Yusuf/Cat Stevens to the Dark Horse Records family. Not only is Yusuf a great musical legend but his songs could not fit the Dark Horse mythos any better. From his back catalogue, through to the new music we can’t wait for you to hear. Yusuf is without question one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, it is a great honour to be able to give his music a home on our humble yet historic label.”

