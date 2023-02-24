 Yusuf/Cat Stevens Signs With George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records - Noise11.com
Photo L-R: Dhani Harrison, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, David Zonshine (Dark Horse Records), Yoriyos Adamos (Catch Bull) at F.P.S.H.O.T.

Photo L-R: Dhani Harrison, Yusuf / Cat Stevens, David Zonshine (Dark Horse Records), Yoriyos Adamos (Catch Bull) at F.P.S.H.O.T.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens Signs With George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2023

in News

Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf) has recorded George Harrison’s ‘Here Comes The Sun’ to mark what would be George’s 80th birthday on Saturday (February 25, 2023).

“George Harrison has been an immense influence on me, spiritually, from the very beginning. He pioneered certain thoughts and ideas, which stretched way east, and that was very important,” Yusuf said in a statement.

The Cat Stevens version of ‘Here Comes The Sun’ also starts a new era for Yusuf with the announcement that he has signed with George’s Dark Horse Records, now run by his son Dhani. Yusuf will release his next album through Dark Horse Records as well as seven of his previous albums, Numbers, Izitso, Back To Earth, An Other Cup, Majikat Earth Tour 1976 Live, Roadsinger and Tell ‘Em I’m Gone.

Dhani Harrison said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Yusuf/Cat Stevens to the Dark Horse Records family. Not only is Yusuf a great musical legend but his songs could not fit the Dark Horse mythos any better. From his back catalogue, through to the new music we can’t wait for you to hear. Yusuf is without question one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, it is a great honour to be able to give his music a home on our humble yet historic label.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Cat Stevens Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Moonshadow - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens Cat Stevens

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash To Release First Album In Seven Years

Graham Nash has announced his first solo album in seven years.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Variety Report The Rolling Stones May Be Recording With Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Variety has suggested the upcoming album by The Rolling Stones may included appearances from the sole surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

2 days ago
Jay Shellen of Yes photo by Goeff Ford via Yes Facebook page
Yes Name Jay Schellen As New Drummer

Yes have appointed Jay Schellen as their permanent new drummer following the death of Alan White.

February 16, 2023
The Kinks (photo supplied by BMG)
The Kinks’ Dave Davies Pleads With Elon Musk To Take ‘Sensitive Content Warning’ Off The Bands Posts

The Kinks guitarist and co-founder Dave Davies is pleading with Elon Musk to stop putting “sensitive content” warnings on all of the band’s tweets.

February 16, 2023
Raquel Welch in her last movie How To Be A Latin Lover in 2017
Iconic Actress Raquel Welch Dies Aged 82

Actress Raquel Welch has died at the age of 82 after what her family says was a brief illness.

February 16, 2023
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Rumoured Dates For The Rolling Stones Live 2023 Start To Surface

While it has been confirmed The Rolling Stones will release their first album of original material since 2005 in coming months, dates for a North American tour are also starting to surface.

February 14, 2023
Elvis Costello photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elvis Costello Plays Tribute To Burt Bacharach

Elvis Costello has paid tribute to his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach performing three of his classics ‘Baby Its You’, ‘Please Stay’ and ‘Anyone Who Had A Heart’ at his New York concert.

February 11, 2023