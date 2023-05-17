 Zaccaria Touring Give Perth A Free Day Of Live Music With Eurovision’s Voyager On The Bill - Noise11.com
Voyager

Voyager

Zaccaria Touring Give Perth A Free Day Of Live Music With Eurovision’s Voyager On The Bill

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

Zaccaria Touring has gifted Perth a day of free music and it includes the recent Eurovision finalists Voyager.

Voyager will perform on a bill with Amy Shark, Baby Animals and Mark Seymour & the Undertow at WA Day 2023 at Burswood Park on June 4.

Voyager came in ninth in the Eurovision grand final.

The Australia metal band (not to be confused with the 70s UK band), formed in Perth, Western Australia in 1999. The eighth Voyager album ‘Fearless In Love’ will be released in July.

Other acts in the WA Day 2023 concert include South Summit, Boox Kid, Dulcie, Priscilla and Mitch Santiago.

Noise11.com

