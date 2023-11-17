Amy Shark Covers Kylie Minogue For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com

Amy Shark has recorded a version of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ as part of the Mushroom 50th celebrations.

Amy says, “I’m so excited to have my version of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’. Even more excited that Kylie likes it. I write a lot of songs about deep personal issues and relationships and if I’m being completely honest with you, reimagining and working on this song was extremely liberating.”

Amy explained, “Mushroom Records here in Australia is turning 50 and to celebrate their 50s, they’re getting a lot of artists to cover mushroom artists and they gave me Kylie, they asked me if I wanted to do a Kylie Minogue cover and I was really honored because she’s obviously an icon and a queen.”

Kylie released ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My head’ in 2001 on her ‘Fever’ album. The song was a no 1 hit in Australia and the UK and reached no 7 in the USA.

