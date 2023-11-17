 Amy Shark Covers Kylie Minogue For Mushroom 50th - Noise11.com
Amy Shark photo from Mushroom Group

Amy Shark photo from Mushroom Group

Amy Shark Covers Kylie Minogue For Mushroom 50th

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2023

in News

Amy Shark has recorded a version of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ as part of the Mushroom 50th celebrations.

Amy says, “I’m so excited to have my version of ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’. Even more excited that Kylie likes it. I write a lot of songs about deep personal issues and relationships and if I’m being completely honest with you, reimagining and working on this song was extremely liberating.”

Amy explained, “Mushroom Records here in Australia is turning 50 and to celebrate their 50s, they’re getting a lot of artists to cover mushroom artists and they gave me Kylie, they asked me if I wanted to do a Kylie Minogue cover and I was really honored because she’s obviously an icon and a queen.”

Kylie released ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My head’ in 2001 on her ‘Fever’ album. The song was a no 1 hit in Australia and the UK and reached no 7 in the USA.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kingswood Lager
Australian Band Kingswood Launch Their Beer Kingswood Lager

Melbourne rock band Kingswood have launched their own craft beer Kingswood Lager.

11 hours ago
Megan Washington MSO
Meg Washington To Perform With Tasmanian, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras

Meg Washington will perform with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in January and February 2024.

11 hours ago
Fabulous Caprettos
Rai Thistlethwayte Joins The Sammy Hagar Band

Australia’s Rai Thistlethwayte has been appointed the keyboard player for the Sammy Hagar supergroup tour of 2024 featuring Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham.

13 hours ago
Milky Chance
Milky Chance Australian Dates for 2024

Germany’s Milky Chance have an Australian tour set for 2024.

2 days ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour For 2024

Macklemore will return to Australia in New Zealand in 2024.

November 8, 2023
Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

October 26, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

October 24, 2023