Amy Shark To Play NZ and Au Dates In October and November - Noise11.com

Amy Shark has announced New Zealand and Australia dates for October and November in support of her third album ‘Sunday Sadness’.

Amy said, “I can’t wait to get back on the road to see you all and bring this new record to life on stage. I’m really proud of this album and am so excited to perform it live, as well as all your favourite tracks. Counting down the days!”

Two songs have so far been released from the album:

Loving Me Lover:

Beautiful Eyes:

AMY SHARK

THE SADNESS TOUR

TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND

SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER

SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE

FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

MAC 02, HOBART

SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER

ICC SYDNEY THEATRE, SYDNEY

FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE

SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER

AEC THEATRE, ADELAIDE

THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER

KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN, PERTH

SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER

Presented by Mellen Events

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM, TUESDAY 4 JUNE

My Live Nation presale 10AM (local) FRIDAY 31 MAY – 8AM (local) TUESDAY 4 JUNE

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

