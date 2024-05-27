 Amy Shark To Play NZ and Au Dates In October and November - Noise11.com
Amy Shark

Amy Shark

Amy Shark To Play NZ and Au Dates In October and November

by Paul Cashmere on May 28, 2024

in News

Amy Shark has announced New Zealand and Australia dates for October and November in support of her third album ‘Sunday Sadness’.

Amy said, “I can’t wait to get back on the road to see you all and bring this new record to life on stage. I’m really proud of this album and am so excited to perform it live, as well as all your favourite tracks. Counting down the days!”

Two songs have so far been released from the album:

Loving Me Lover:

Beautiful Eyes:

AMY SHARK
THE SADNESS TOUR

TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER

SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE
FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER

MAC 02, HOBART
SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER

ICC SYDNEY THEATRE, SYDNEY
FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER

RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER

AEC THEATRE, ADELAIDE
THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER

KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN, PERTH
SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
Presented by Mellen Events

TICKETS ON SALE 9AM, TUESDAY 4 JUNE
My Live Nation presale 10AM (local) FRIDAY 31 MAY – 8AM (local) TUESDAY 4 JUNE

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Joins The Offspring At Bottlerock

Fans at the Bottlerock Festival in napa Valley on the weekend got an Ed Sheeran bonus when Ed joined The Offspring for their 2000 hit ‘Million Miles Away.

39 seconds ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

Nicki Minaj's Saturday night show in Manchester was cancelled after she was detained by police in Amsterdam earlier in the day.

1 day ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Loves Her South Park Pisstake

Lizzo is delighted with her portrayal as a campaigner for "body positivity" on the animated show South Park.

2 days ago
Chris Martin, Coldplay, Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay and Little Simz Collaborate

Coldplay have recorded a track with Little Simz.

2 days ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Melbourne, 21 May 2024 #REVIEW

Samantha Fish is touring Australia for the third time. It’s a first visit for Jesse Dayton. Together who get a dynamic duo playing a mix of blues, rock and country.

6 days ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Sony Music Publishing Buys Past, Present and Future Songs of Kevin Parker

Sony Music Publishing Australia has acquired the works of Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

May 16, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo Sour
Olivia Rodrigo Adds More Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Olivia Rodrigo has added additional shows for Sydney and Melbourne bringing the quota to four shows each for both cities.

May 15, 2024