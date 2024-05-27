Amy Shark To Play NZ and Au Dates In October and November - Noise11.com

Amy Shark has announced New Zealand and Australia dates for October and November in support of her third album ‘Sunday Sadness’.
Amy said, “I can’t wait to get back on the road to see you all and bring this new record to life on stage. I’m really proud of this album and am so excited to perform it live, as well as all your favourite tracks. Counting down the days!”
Two songs have so far been released from the album:
Loving Me Lover:
Beautiful Eyes:
AMY SHARK
THE SADNESS TOUR
TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER
SIDNEY MYER MUSIC BOWL, MELBOURNE
FRIDAY 18 OCTOBER
MAC 02, HOBART
SATURDAY 19 OCTOBER
ICC SYDNEY THEATRE, SYDNEY
FRIDAY 25 OCTOBER
RIVERSTAGE, BRISBANE
SATURDAY 26 OCTOBER
AEC THEATRE, ADELAIDE
THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER
KINGS PARK & BOTANIC GARDEN, PERTH
SATURDAY 2 NOVEMBER
Presented by Mellen Events
TICKETS ON SALE 9AM, TUESDAY 4 JUNE
My Live Nation presale 10AM (local) FRIDAY 31 MAY – 8AM (local) TUESDAY 4 JUNE
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au
