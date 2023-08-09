Amy Shark Cancels US Tour For Urgent Surgery - Noise11.com

Amy Shark has had to cancel her upcoming American tour due to urgent surgery.

The Australian singer songwriter posted to her socials

“In recent days I’ve had some very uncomfortable painful moments and just found out that I need surgery asap. I am choosing to keep the details private but I’m all good dw. I will need a month to recover, meaning I have to cancel the North America tour next month. I’m so sad right now. I’m very sorry but I need to focus on my health for a month. I hope you understand and I promise I’ll be back as soon I’m recovered. Much love from sad Amy.

Amy Shark was due to start her North American tour in Washington, DC on 6 September, 2023.

