 Zak Starkey Fired From The Who For A Second Time - Noise11.com
The Who, Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend . Photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Who, Roger Daltry and Pete Townshend . Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Zak Starkey Fired From The Who For A Second Time

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2025

in News

The Who’s drummer Zak Starkey has been fired from the band for a second time just weeks after being hired back after being fired the first time days before that.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey issued the following statement with some weird comments suggesting they have kicked him out of the nest for his own good.

“The Who are heading for retirement, whereas Zak is 20 years younger and has a great future with his new band and other exciting projects. He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success . We both wish him all the luck in the world.”

His Zak’s place, Scott Devours, you is a year younger than Zak, has been recruited.

Scott Devours – Who fans will know him from Roger’s solo shows – will be replacing Zak. We hope all our fans will welcome him.

Devours has been with Daltry’s solo band since 2009.

News of Zak’s first firing was made public in early April 2025. Three weeks later he was back.

Zak has been the drummer for Oasis. He is the son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr and his later wife Maureen. Ringo and The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon were best friends. Moon gave Zak a drumkit when he was eight. Zak called Moon ‘Uncle Keith’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Perry and Willie Nelson Faithfully
Steve Perry and Willie Nelson Reconstruct Journey’s ‘Faithfully’

Former Journey singer Steve Perry has teamed with country legend Willie Nelson for a new version of the 1983 Journey hit ‘Faithfully’.

3 days ago
Bob Dylan at the Hollywood Bowl 31 July 2024 photo with thanks to Richard Gilkerson
Bob Dylan Shakes Up The Setlist At Outlaw Music Festival In Phoenix

Bob Dylan isn’t known for impromptu sets of late but at his show in Phoenix this week he threw together a totally unique setlist.

3 days ago
Hank Marvin's Gypsy Jazz
Hank Marvin On Brian May’s Ear-Piercing Recording Session

In 1970 in the very early days of Queen, Queen used to play a Cliff Richard and the Shadows song ‘Please Don’t Tease’. The Shadows co-founder and guitarist Hank Marvin tells Noise11 that he wasn’t aware of that fun fact but he has recorded with Sir Brian May over the years.

5 days ago
The Who. photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Who Announce Final American Dates

The Who will perform their final North American dates in August and September. ‘The Song Is Over’ tour has been named after the band’s 1971 song.

May 9, 2025
Neil Young Talkin To The Trees
Neil Young Officially Releases ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has officially released ‘Lets Roll Again’, the song he premiered just a week ago on 26 April at the light Up The Blues benefit in Los Angeles.

May 2, 2025
Barbra Streisand The Secret of Life
Barbra Streisand Duets With Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and James Taylor On New Album

Barbra Streisand has duetted with Bob Dylan, Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and more on a starry new album.

May 1, 2025
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Takes A Swipe At Elon Musk In New Song ‘Let’s Roll Again’

Neil Young has gone for the Elon Musk jugular in a new song ‘Let’s Roll Again’.

April 29, 2025