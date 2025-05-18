The Who’s drummer Zak Starkey has been fired from the band for a second time just weeks after being hired back after being fired the first time days before that.

Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey issued the following statement with some weird comments suggesting they have kicked him out of the nest for his own good.

“The Who are heading for retirement, whereas Zak is 20 years younger and has a great future with his new band and other exciting projects. He needs to devote all his energy into making it all a success . We both wish him all the luck in the world.”

His Zak’s place, Scott Devours, you is a year younger than Zak, has been recruited.

Scott Devours – Who fans will know him from Roger’s solo shows – will be replacing Zak. We hope all our fans will welcome him.

Devours has been with Daltry’s solo band since 2009.

News of Zak’s first firing was made public in early April 2025. Three weeks later he was back.

Zak has been the drummer for Oasis. He is the son of Beatles legend Ringo Starr and his later wife Maureen. Ringo and The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon were best friends. Moon gave Zak a drumkit when he was eight. Zak called Moon ‘Uncle Keith’.

