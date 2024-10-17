Zayn Malik Pays Tribute To Liam Payne - Noise11.com

Zayn Malik has released an emotional tribute after former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died on Wednesday.

Just a couple of hours after One Direction released a joint statement, Zayn took to his personal Instagram account to speak more in-depth about Liam, who died on Wednesday, aged 31.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” he wrote, alongside a photo of them hugging.

“I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and a reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

The pair were known for having a complicated relationship, which Zayn acknowledged in the post. “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no fucks about telling people they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

He added, “When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know you, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.”

Zayn finished his statement by saying, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

He added a simple caption in the comment section, saying, “Love You Bro.”

Liam died on Wednesday after falling from the third floor of his balcony in Buenos Aires.

