Zucchero Tour To Final Reach Australia After Three Year Delay - Noise11.com

The New Zealand and Australia tour for Italian superstar Zucchero will finally happen after a three year delay in April.
Zucchero was due to tour in April 2020 but the tour was cancelled due to the pandemic. Finally after three years, Zucchero will play his first New Zealand show in Christchurch in 22 April and the first Australian show in Perth on 26 April.
Zucchero is Italy’s most successful artist of the past 50 years. His collaborations include performances and recordings from Bryan Adams, Jeff Beck, Ray Charles, Joe Cocker, Elvis Costello, Peter Gabriel, John Lee Hooker, B.B. King, Mark Knopfler, Brian May and Iggy Pop.
Zucchero Australia and New Zealand dates are:
22 April, Christchurch, Isaac Theatre Royal
24 April, Auckland, Town Hall
26 April, Perth, Astor Theatre
28 April, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
30 April, Melbourne, Palais Theatre
2 May, Brisbane, Tivoli
4 May, Sydney, Opera House
https://abstract.net.au/zucchero-d-o-c-world-tour/
