ZZ Top Announce The Big One! European Tour For 2024 - Noise11.com

ZZ Top will return to European stages next June and July with The Big One! Tour, a five-week run across thirteen countries. This will be their first full European tour in two years, marking a major moment for the Texas trio who have remained active through more than five decades of touring, recording, and reinvention. The run begins on 22 June in Tartu, Estonia, with the band set to deliver twenty-three concerts across arenas, festivals, and open-air venues, including a Spanish bullring in Murcia.

Billy F Gibbons, Elwood Francis, and Frank Beard will take the tour through Finland, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, France, and Spain. Several additional dates are expected, with the band confirming that more announcements will follow. European fans will once again experience the group’s signature mix of blues, rock, and boogie, a sound that has remained unique in the genre since the early 1970s.

Billy F Gibbons highlighted the significance of the upcoming tour for the band, noting the long connection between ZZ Top and their European audiences. He commented that European crowds bring an energy matched by few other regions, a sentiment shaped by decades of tours that date back to the band’s first international success in the 1970s. He also noted that musical connection overcomes any language divides, binding artist and audience through the shared language of amplified guitar, rhythm, and groove.

ZZ Top formed on the final day of 1969 in Houston, building on the Texas blues tradition that had shaped their earliest musical influences. Their first performance soon followed at the Knights Of Columbus Hall in Beaumont. Within a few years the trio had built a reputation for hard touring and a sound that blended blues precision with rock drive. Their early albums, including Rio Grande Mud and Tres Hombres, positioned them as leaders of American blues-rock during the 1970s.

The band achieved major commercial success with a career that would eventually deliver more than 60 million album sales worldwide. Their catalogue includes four Gold records, six Platinum sellers, and the landmark Eliminator, which reached Diamond status with over 10 million copies sold. Eliminator introduced ZZ Top to MTV audiences and produced lasting hits such as Sharp Dressed Man and Legs, songs still central to their shows today.

Their achievements also include eight Top 40 singles, two Platinum video collections, and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, with Keith Richards presenting the honour in 2004. Despite the changing landscape of the music industry, the band’s consistency as a live act has ensured their relevance for every generation of rock fans.

The upcoming European tour highlights the unusual longevity of ZZ Top, a band whose core identity has remained intact through decades of cultural change. Elwood Francis joined as bassist following the passing of Dusty Hill in 2021, having been Hill’s long-time guitar and bass technician. Frank Beard’s drumming continues to anchor the trio’s sound. With a career now entering its sixth decade, the band retains a strong touring presence across North America, Europe, and Australia.

The Big One! positions ZZ Top for another major year on the road, while also reinforcing their role as one of the most durable acts in modern American music. Fans will hear music from across the catalogue, from early blues-driven tracks through to the 1980s hits that expanded their global audience. With festival dates, arena shows, and open-air concerts ahead, the tour underscores the enduring demand for the classic ZZ Top sound.

ZZ Top The Big One! European Tour Dates

22 June – Tartu, Estonia

23 June – Helsinki, Finland

26 June – Rattvik, Sweden

28 June – Trondheim, Norway

30 June – Malmo, Sweden

2 July – Hamburg, Germany

3 July – Friedberg, Germany

4 July – Waltheim, Germany

6 July – Pardubice, Czech Republic

7 July – Poelten, Austria

9 July – Brussels, Belgium

10 July – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

11 July – TBA

13 July – Regensburg, Germany

14 July – Zurich, Switzerland

15 July – Paris, France

16 July – Saint Malo Du Bois, France

18 July – Pamplona, Spain

19 July – Barcelona, Spain

20 July – TBA

22 July – Valencia, Spain

23 July – Murcia, Spain

25 July – Cadiz, Spain

Dwight Yoakam and ZZ Top will also join forces in 2026 for The Dos Amigos Tour, a major North American run from March to May. The tour pairs two influential American acts, with Yoakam bringing a catalogue of more than 25 million album sales and multiple awards, and ZZ Top continuing their long touring tradition. Yoakam’s 2024 album Brighter Days marked his return to studio recording after nearly a decade. His film and television career also remains active. The tour will cover major US cities across the Midwest, South, and East.

ZZ Top’s 2025 Australian shows proceeded under unusual circumstances, with Elwood Francis performing on bass after the passing of Dusty Hill, and John Douglas filling in for Frank Beard. Billy Gibbons carried the weight of the band’s history while performing a tight set drawn mostly from standard US tour material. Songs associated closely with Hill were not included. Fans heard highlights such as La Grange, Legs, and Sharp Dressed Man, along with deep cuts from the pre-Eliminator era. Despite line-up changes, the performance reinforced the strength of the catalogue and the endurance of ZZ Top’s legacy.

