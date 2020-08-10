 2 Chainz Set To Release New Album - Noise11.com
2Chainz

2 Chainz Set To Release New Album

by Music-News.com on August 11, 2020

in News

2 Chainz has confirmed he has a new record on the way entitled ‘So Help Me God’, and has told fans to expect plenty of content from him in the near future.

He said: “You will be seeing a rollout from me, after this album.

“Videos, all that shit been shot. Content in the holster. “Everything is about to start rolling out. New album on the way, ‘So Help Me God’.”

2 Chainz also admitted he is trying to get his album and ‘ColleGrove 2’, a follow up collaborative record with Lil Wayne, out in 2020.

Speaking on radio show ‘The Breakfast Club’, he said: “I’m dropping ‘ColleGrove 2’, I’m trying to do both of those projects within the same year.

“I’m done playing. Bars up to par … they ain’t never went nowhere. I’m done playing.”

In March, 2 Chainz confirmed he and Wayne are to release another collaborative album this year, after they joined forces for ‘ColleGrove’ in 2016.

Speaking on Instagram Live, he said: “I’m dropping ‘ColleGrove 2’ this year.”

The two rappers had previously dropped hints that there is more collaborative work to come.

In April 2016, just a month after ‘ColleGrove’ was released, 2 Chainz admitted he and the ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker had “plenty” more tunes to come.

Wayne went even further and said a second joint album was “already done”.

What’s more, 2 Chainz has also previously posted: “Me and my brother gotta another 1 on the way (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Vamps, Noise11.com, music news
The Vamps Next Album Is About Rebirth

The Vamps - made up of Bradley Simpson, James McVey, Connor Ball and Tristan Evans - are gearing up to release their fourth studio album, 'Cherry Blossom', in October this year, and have said they came up with the name during a relaxing trip to Japan, where they were inspired by the Sakura trees.

2 days ago
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Azealia Banks Posts Distressing Messages To Social Media

Fans of Azealia Banks have expressed concern for her mental health after she posted some alarming messages to her social media accounts.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kayne West Is Trying To Fuck Up Joe Biden’s Election Run

Kanye West has seemingly indicated that his presidential run is aimed at harming Joe Biden's chances of defeating President Donald Trump in November's election.

2 days ago
Charli XCX in Super Nintendo World
Charli XCX To Stream Live Performance Of Album

Charli XCX is set to play a virtual gig on Boiler Room on August 13 from 3pm in Los Angeles/11pm BST.

4 days ago
Migos Member Takeoff Faces Rape Allegations

Migos star Takeoff has been accused of raping a woman at a Los Angeles party earlier this summer.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga To Host Weekly Show For Apple

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music.

5 days ago
Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars Uptown Funk, music news, Noise11.com
Bruno Mars Wants In To Rihanna Fenty Campaign

Bruno Mars has reached out to Rihanna on Twitter to put himself forward for her Fenty Skin campaigns.

5 days ago