27th Take of George Harrison ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ Previews 50th Anniversary All Things Must Pass - Noise11.com

The 27th take of George Harrison’s recording of ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ has been revealed ahead of the released of the 50th anniversary of ‘All Things Must Pass’ box set.

The original studio recording of ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ was released on 23 November 1970 as the b-side to the ‘My Sweet Lord’ single. The ‘All Things Must Pass’ album was released a few days later on 27 November, 1970.

Two versions of ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ appeared on ‘All Things Must Pass’. The ‘My Sweet Lord’ b-side at 7 minutes 10 seconds was on side one. Version Two was on side 4 of the double album.

George Harrison wrote ‘Isn’t It A Pity’ in 1966 for The Beatles but the song was constantly rejected for Beatle albums. George first presented the song for the ‘Revolver’ album and then again for ‘Sgt Pepper’. A Beatles recording was done on 26 January 1969 during the Get Back sessions for possible inclusion of what became the ‘Let It Be’ album.

George performed the song in Japan in 1991. It is featured on the ‘Live In Japan’ album.

It was performed by Billy Preston, Jeff Lynne and Eric Clapton at Concert for George in 2002.

