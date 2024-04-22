Alice Cooper Plays First Show Of 2024 For Pandemonium In Melbourne - Noise11.com

Alice Cooper is back touring with his first shows for 2024 now underway in Australia headlining the Pandemonium Rocks music festival.

The only thing cutdown with the Alice show was the time. At one hour and 10 minutes, this was a condensed Alice Cooper show but with the story still in place. All the props were there, including for the first time in Australia Alice performing with the snake for the ‘Hey Stoopid’ rarity ‘Snakebite’.

1991’s ‘Hey Stoopid’ formed the centrepiece of this show with the title track being performed in Australia for the very first time and the live fav ‘Feed My Frankenstein’, complete with the giant Frankie, always a crowd favourite.

It was all the ghoul of the fair including the guillotine and it was also great to see Alice’s wife Sheryl Cooper back on stage dressed as Mary Antoinette, beheading her husband of 48 years. Sheryl met Alice in 1975 when she was the dancer in the show. In 2001, their daughter Calico took over the role, so welcome back Sheryl to Australia.

Alice puts his setlist together to tell a story. The show opens with the rarity ‘Lock Me Up’ and a backdrop of a newspaper headline reading ‘Alice Cooper Banned In Australia’. From there were are taken on a journey with just the one new song from ‘Road’, ‘Welcome to the Show’ and a setlist of classic Alice along the way.

I’ve said this before. Alice Cooper is the benchmark younger acts needs to aspire to. At 76 years of age, Alice has been energy and delivers a more powerful act than artists one third his age.

Alice has been lucky to have had Alice tour more than a dozen times. This one is as good as he has ever been.

Alice Cooper setlist, Pandemonium 2024

Lock Me Up (from Raise Your Fist and Yell, 1987)

Welcome to the Show (from Road, 2023)

No More Mr. Nice Guy (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

I’m Eighteen (from Love It To Death, 1971)

Under My Wheels (from Killer, 1971)

Billion Dollar Babies (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Hey Stoopid (from Hey Stoopid, 1991)

Department of Youth (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Snakebite (from Hey Stoopid, 1991)

Feed My Frankenstein (from Hey Stoopid, 1991)

Poison (from Trash, 1989)

Black Widow Jam (from Welcome To My Nightmare, 1975)

Ballad of Dwight Fry (from Love It To Death, 1971)

Killer (from Killer, 1971)

I Love the Dead (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Elected (from Billion Dollar Babies, 1973)

Encore:

School’s Out (from School’s Out, 1972)

https://www.pandemonium.rocks

SET TIMES FOR ALL SHOWS ARE AS FOLLOWS

MELBOURNE

Saturday, April 20: Caribbean Gardens

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm Aimee Francis & The Midnight Hours

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.30pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.40pm: Wheatus

6.00-6.45pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.20-8.30pm: Blondie

9.10-10.20pm: Alice Cooper

NEWCASTLE

Tuesday, April 23: Newcaslte Entertainment Centre

5.00pm: Doors Open

6.00-6.30pm: Wolfmother

7.00-7.30pm: Psychedelic Furs

8.00-9.10pm: Blondie

9.50-11.00pm: Alice Cooper

SYDNEY

Thursday, April 25: Cathy Freeman Park, Sydney Olympic Park Precinct

2.00pm: Gates Open

2.30-3.00pm Fyrebirds

3.20-4.00pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.20-5.00pm: Wolfmother

5.20pm-6.00pm: Wheatus

6.20-7.05pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Blondie

9.30-10.40pm: Alice Cooper

GOLD COAST

Saturday, April 27: Broadwater Parklands

1.00pm: Gates Open

1.40-2.10pm The Silencio

2.30-3.10pm: Cosmic Psychos

3.30-4.10pm: Wolfmother

4.30pm-5.10pm: Wheatus

5.30-6.15pm: Psychedelic Furs

6.50-8.00pm: Blondie

8.40-9.50pm: Alice Cooper

BRISBANE

Sunday, April 28: Eatons Hill Hotel

1.30pm: Gates Open

2.10-2.40pm PistonFist

3.00-3.40pm: Cosmic Psychos

4.00-4.40pm: Wolfmother

5.00pm-5.45pm: Wheatus

6.15-7.00pm: Psychedelic Furs

7.40-8.50pm: Alice Cooper

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

