Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame - Noise11.com

Sammy Hagar To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

by Paul Cashmere on April 23, 2024

Sammy Hagar will be the 2779th recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sammy’s star will be unveiled on 30 April 2024 at 11:30am.

In a statement, Sammy said, “This is pretty damn special and exciting for me. One more dream I never dreamt come true. Too bad we can’t set up our gear and play a big street party for all the redheads, but it will be a very special day!”

What is surprising is that Sammy is the first Van Halen recipient of the honour. Van Halen the band do not have a star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, nor do any of the other individual members including David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to honor rock legend Sammy Hagar for his contributions to the world of Rock & Roll music,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “From his humble beginnings in Fontana, California to strolling the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a young boy, he has truly come a long way!” added Martinez.

Sammy’s Hollywood home will be at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. He will share that address with Cedric the Entertainer, Gigi Perreau, Jack Paar, Jean Negulesco, Jean Renoir and Taraji P. Henson.

Hagar will receive his star in the category of Recording. Speakers joining emcee Guy Fieri will be John Mayer and Tom Consolo, Hagar’s longtime manager.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the City of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the globally star ceremonies for decades.

