50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West Outburst - Noise11.com

 50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West Outburst
50 Cent Blames JAY-Z For Kanye West Outburst

by Music-News.com on July 22, 2020

50 Cent is blaming rap rival JAY-Z for Kanye West’s latest slavery outburst at a political rally in South Carolina on Sunday.

The Clique hitmaker, who confirmed he was running to replace Donald Trump as U.S. President earlier this month, incensed a crowd from the stage at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston by diminishing the legacy of abolitionist and American hero Harriet Tubman, who famously helped to free slaves.

Kanye has since faced online backlash from fans, critics, and peers for his controversial remarks, and now 50 Cent is speaking out, suggesting JAY-Z may have had something to do with what West said.

“What the fuck did he just say. This is all Jay z fault , kanye’s first Rally. LOL (sic),” 50 Cent wrote in a caption attached to a video clip of Kanye making the statement.

He didn’t explain why he thought JAY-Z was behind Kanye’s stance, but during an interview following the rally, West revealed he had invited his rap collaborator and friend to be his running mate in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Kanye also made headlines at his rally on Sunday by sobbing onstage while discussing abortion issues, revealing his mother almost terminated her pregnancy when she was expecting him and he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, considered aborting their first child.

He previously incensed the black community by suggesting that slavery was a “choice” during a 2018 interview on TMZ.

