50 Cent Denies Punching French Montana

by Music-News.com on February 7, 2020

50 Cent has denied having a run-in with French Montana.

50 Cent was recently embroiled in a row with the star, after they started going back and forth on Instagram about which of their Bugatti vehicles is the best, with reports suggesting the pair were also involved in a physical altercation last week.

However, when asked about the alleged incident during an interview with Complex magazine, 50, real name Curtis James Jackson III, put the speculation to bed, remarking: “I don’t have much interest in that… I guess not much going on.”

When asked if he had punched Montana in the face at a club in Miami, Florida, he responded, “No, would I do a thing like that?”

The interviewer kept pushing the In da Club hitmaker and, when he noted he “would put it past” him, 50 questioned: “Why would you think that way? Would you think that Will Smith would do that?

“Peace my brother, do not allow my inner peace to disturb your inner demon,” he added, as he left the set

Montana has also denied that he was ever punched by 50.

The 44-year-old is currently promoting his new TV show, For Life.

