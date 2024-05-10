 The Killers Mr Brightside Becomes Biggest UK Hit To Not Go To No 1 - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on May 10, 2024

The Killers classic ‘Mr Brightside’ has become the UK’s biggest single of all time yet to reach number one.

The 2004 indie pop anthem originally peaked at number 10 in the singles charts when it was released 20 years ago this month, but it has become an iconic track across the UK.

Now, Official Charts has confirmed the song is now “the longest-running Top 100 hit” in its history, making it the biggest top 10 hit of all time.

With combined UK sales and streams of 5.57 million, the song has overtaken Oasis hit ‘Wonderwall’ to take the record.

The Killers told Official Charts: “Thank you so much to all our fans for making ‘Mr. Brightside’ the third biggest song of all time in the UK, and the biggest ever not to have reached Number 1; not yet at least!

“This Top 10 Award means a lot to us, ‘Mr. Brightside’ has been completely embraced by the British public and we can’t wait to celebrate with you all on the road. Thank you for supporting us. See you soon!”

Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot described the achievement as “a triumph of extraordinary longevity”.

He added: “It is a song which has lived with so many of us throughout the recent decades of our lives – and, for some, an entire lifetime.”

The track was written after frontman Brandon Flowers discovered his girlfriend was cheating on him.

The song came together quickly, with the singer inspired by the now-iconic riff and quickly writing down the words.

He told Spin magazine: “At first, all I heard was the riff. The lyrics came later. This was before cell phones came along…

“when I first heard those chords, I wrote the lyrics down and we didn’t waste much time. We went in and made demos pretty quickly after that, and it took a ton of time.

“That’s also why there’s not a second verse. The second is the same as the first. I just didn’t have any other lines and it ended up sticking.”

While some artists eventually resent their biggest hits, Brandon still loves to play the song.

He added: “We’ve never not played that song live, because it’s stood the test of time and I’m proud of it. I never get bored of singing it.”

