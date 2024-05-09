 Justin Bieber Is Going To Be A Father - Noise11.com
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com

Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros OGorman

Justin Bieber Is Going To Be A Father

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2024

in News

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Hailey took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her singer husband are expecting their first baby together.

Hailey shared a video of her and Justin seemingly renewing their vows. The post also included a series of photos of the model showing off her baby bump.

The exciting news comes almost six years after Hailey and Justin married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, two months after confirming their engagement.

The couple have been open about their desire to start a family in the past. In 2021, Hailey told Elle that they wanted to start a family while they were “young”.

“We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” she said at the time. “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Meanwhile, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, Justin revealed that he would “love” to have a “little tribe” of kids.

“I am going to have as many (babies) as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he said. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Justin continued, “But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Killers Mr Brightside
The Killers Mr Brightside Becomes Biggest UK Hit To Not Go To No 1

The Killers classic 'Mr Brightside' has become the UK's biggest single of all time yet to reach number one.

5 hours ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
More Drake Drama, Intruder Arrested At His Home

An attempted intruder was arrested outside of Drake's home a day after his security guard was shot at the same location.

12 hours ago
Steve Albini photo from his Facebook page
Famed Audio Engineer Steve Albini Dies At Age 61

Audio engineer and producer Steve Albini has died at age 61 of a heart attack while working in his home studio.

1 day ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Receives Posthumous BRIT Award

Amy Winehouse has posthumously received a BRIT Billion Award celebrating one Billion streams in the UK by the BPI, the representative voice for the UK’s world leading record labels and music companies.

1 day ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX Says She Has Written Songs For Next Britney Spears Album

Charli XCX has confirmed she worked on music for a possible Britney Spears album.

1 day ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Concert Movie

Lady Gaga has unveiled the trailer and release date for her upcoming Chromatica Ball concert film.

1 day ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Sues Ex-Girlfriend for Defamation

50 Cent is suing his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy for defamation after she publicly accused him of rape and physical abuse on Instagram.

2 days ago