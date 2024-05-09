Justin Bieber Is Going To Be A Father - Noise11.com

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have announced that they are expecting their first baby together.

Hailey took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and her singer husband are expecting their first baby together.

Hailey shared a video of her and Justin seemingly renewing their vows. The post also included a series of photos of the model showing off her baby bump.

The exciting news comes almost six years after Hailey and Justin married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, two months after confirming their engagement.

The couple have been open about their desire to start a family in the past. In 2021, Hailey told Elle that they wanted to start a family while they were “young”.

“We always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future,” she said at the time. “We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other.”

Meanwhile, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, Justin revealed that he would “love” to have a “little tribe” of kids.

“I am going to have as many (babies) as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” he said. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few.”

Justin continued, “But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think … she’s just not ready yet. And that’s okay.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

