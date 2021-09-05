Aaron Schembri Managed The Lockdown Sessions In The Gaps Between Closures - Noise11.com

Melbourne singer songwriter used those gaps between lockdowns to get an entire album together. ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ is a collection of songs from Aaron’s favourite songwriters as well as a few of his own.

Like Richard Clapton’s recent ‘Music Is L0ve’ album Aaron has gravitated to west coast California circa early 70s (Jackson Browne/Eagles), a big of blues (Jimmy Reed), a bit of Bayou (CCR) and a bit of Brit (The Beatles) but there is also a local flavour via Ross Wilson and Renee Geyer.

“I wanted to include also include couple of tunes that I am fortunate enough to perform live with Ross Wilson’s “I Got You” and Renee Geyer’s version of “Sitting In Limbo,” Aaron said in a statement.

Aaron started his musical journey because of his father with a well purchased ticket when he was a kid. “I vividly remember the time my dad took me along to see John Fogerty perform at the Palais Theatre when I was 8 years old… I knew that that’s what I wanted to do with my life,” he said.

What makes Aaron’s choice of songs so remarkable is that he is only 25 years old. On his previous album ‘City Lights’ his guests included are Normie Rowe, Ross Wilson, Russell Morris, Colleen Hewett, Phil Manning, Kevin Borich, Wilbur Wilde, Mark Gable, Mike Rudd, James Cupples and John “Swanee” Swan.

The friends are out in force for the new video ‘Its Not Goodbye’. Look out for Molly Meldrum, Ross Wilson (Daddy Cool / Mondo Rock), Anthony Field (The Wiggles), singer and guitarist Paul Norton, singer Wendy Stapleton, footballer and musician Russell Robertson (Melbourne Football Club) and Jayden Short (Richmond Football Club) in the video.

“I’m quite happy with the range of different artists and influences that I have covered for the album, as it cements where my influences have come from over the years.”

Track listing

1. Running On Empty (Jackson Browne)

2. Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young)

3. Good Enough For You (Aaron Schembri)

4. It’s Not Goodbye (Aaron Schembri)

5. I Got You (Ross Wilson)

6. Big Boss Man (Jimmy Reed)

7. Peaceful Easy Feeling (The Eagles)

8. You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (The Beatles)

9. These Days (Jackson Browne)

10. Who’ll Stop The Rain (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

11. Sitting In Limbo (Renee Geyer/Jimmy Cliff)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments