ABBA Aren’t Back To Compete With Drake - Noise11.com

ABBA’s new music released today is out the same day as Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ but the guys from ABBA don’t see Drake as competition.
Bjorn said, “We never looked at what the charts looked like today. We never speculated. We decided from the word go just to write the best songs we could and record them as best we could”.
Benny said, “We are not competing with Drake. We can’t go that. I don’t understand what is up there. I don’t understand the ingredients in the songs that work today are. It is impossible to emulate then.
“I don’t know what they are doing, the modern pop artists,” he added.
ABBA will release ‘Voyage’, their first album in nearly 40 years, in November. Drake’s ‘Certified Loveer Boy’ is out today, the same day as the two new ABBA songs.
I Still Have Faith In You
Don’t Shut Me Down
