ABBA Aren’t Back To Compete With Drake - Noise11.com

ABBA’s new music released today is out the same day as Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ but the guys from ABBA don’t see Drake as competition.

Bjorn said, “We never looked at what the charts looked like today. We never speculated. We decided from the word go just to write the best songs we could and record them as best we could”.

Benny said, “We are not competing with Drake. We can’t go that. I don’t understand what is up there. I don’t understand the ingredients in the songs that work today are. It is impossible to emulate then.

“I don’t know what they are doing, the modern pop artists,” he added.

ABBA will release ‘Voyage’, their first album in nearly 40 years, in November. Drake’s ‘Certified Loveer Boy’ is out today, the same day as the two new ABBA songs.

For all of Noise11’s ABBA stories click here

I Still Have Faith In You

Don’t Shut Me Down

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments