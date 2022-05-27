ABBA Attend Opening Night Of ABBA Voyage In London - Noise11.com

All four members of ABBA, Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Björn, were together again this week for the opening of ‘ABBA Voyage’ at the all-new ABBA Arena in London.

Guests at the event included Sweden’s King and Queen Carl XVI Gustaf and Silvia as well as Jarvis Cocker, Kylie Minogue and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

ABBA Voyage is an ABBA concert featuring avatars (ABBA-tars) with the likenesses of the four ABBA members virtually performing a complete show.

Tonight, @ABBA took to the stage to thank their fans. pic.twitter.com/iV5tUqES7C — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 26, 2022

The setlist for ABBA Voyage is:

The Visitors (from The Visitors, 1981)

Hole in Your Soul (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

SOS (from ABBA, 1975)

Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)

Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Fernando (from ABBA, 1975)

Mamma Mia (from ABBA, 1975)

Does Your Mother Know? (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Lay All Your Love On Me (from Super Trouper, 1980)

Summer Night City (single, 1978)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2)

Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

When All Is Said And Done (from The Visitors, 1981)

Don’t Shut Me Down (from Voyage, 2021)

I Still Have Faith in You (from Voyage, 2021)

Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)

Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)

Thank You For The Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

The Winner Takes It All (from Super Trouper, 1980)

“To be together as a group again has been very fulfilling.” Pure joy right now at #ABBAVoyage pic.twitter.com/Bz7z3nQ98d — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) May 26, 2022

The last performance by ABBA was 27 March 1980 in Japan.

Voulez-Vous (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

If It Wasn’t for the Nights (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

As Good as New (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Knowing Me, Knowing You (from Arrival, 1976)

Rock Me (from ABBA, 1975)

Not Bad at All (Tomas Ledin cover)

Chiquitita (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Money, Money, Money (from Arrival, 1976)

I Have a Dream (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight) (from Greatest Hits Vol 2)

SOS (from ABBA, 1975)

Fernando (from ABBA, 1975)

The Name of the Game (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Eagle (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Thank You For The Music (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Why Did It Have to Be Me? (from Arrival, 1976)

Intermezzo No. 1 (from ABBA, 1975)

I’m Still Alive (unreleased until Live At Wembley in 2014)

Summer Night City (single, 1978)

Take a Chance on Me (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Does Your Mother Know? (from Voulez-Vous, 1979)

Hole in Your Soul (from ABBA The Album, 1977)

Encore:

The Way Old Friends Do (from Super Trouper, 1980)

Dancing Queen (from Arrival, 1976)

Waterloo (from Waterloo, 1974)

