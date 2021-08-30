 ABBA In Australia By The Hits - Noise11.com
Abba Voyage 020921

ABBA In Australia By The Hits

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2021

in News

With the announcement later this week of the new ABBA project Voyage, Noise11 looks back at the 20 times ABBA graced the Australian Top 40 chart.

The first time ABBA charted in Australia was with the 1973 single ‘Ring Ring’, released on 14 February, 1973. Their final Top 40 hit was ‘On and On and On’ from the ‘Super Trouper’ album, released in September 1980.

Four singles were released from ABBA’s final album ‘The Visitors’ in 1981. Non charted. They were ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’, ‘One of Us’, ‘When All Is Said and Done’ and ‘Head Over Heals’.

ABBA had six number one hits in Australia. They only had three in Sweden. They had 10 in The Netherlands and in Germany and the UK they had nine.

The following list is for Australian chart positions only for songs that charted between one and 40. Songs are listened chronologically by highest chart position.

ABBA In Australia By The Hits

I Do I Do I Do I Do (no 1, 1975)

SOS (no 1, 1975)

Mamma Mia (no 1, 1975)

Fernando (no 1, 1976)

Dancing Queen (no 1, 1976)

Money Money Money (no 1, 1976)

Waterloo (no 4, 1974)

Rock Me (no 4, 1975)

Chiquitita (no 4, 1979)

The Name of the Game (no 6, 1977)

Ring Ring (no 7, 1973)

Does Your Mother Know (no 7, 1979)

The Winner Takes It All (no 7, 1980)

Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight) (no 8, 1979)

Knowing Me Knowing You (no 9, 1977)

On and On and On (no 9, 1980)

Take A Chance On Me (no 12, 1978)

Summer Night City (no 13, 1978)

Hasta Manana (no 16, 1974)
Honey Honey (no 30, 1974)

ABBA will unveil their first new music in 40 years later this week. At least five songs are expected to be announced along with the details of the hologram / ABBAtar shows set for London in May 2022.

