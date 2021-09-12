 ABBA Score First UK Top 40 Hit In 40 Years - Noise11.com
IMAGE ABBA Digital Portrait Credit Industrial Light & Magic

ABBA Score First UK Top 40 Hit In 40 Years

by Music-News.com on September 13, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Pop icons ABBA are back with a bang, earning their first Top 10 single on the UK Official Chart in nearly 40 years today.

Their highly anticipated comeback sees brand new track Don’t Shut Me Down enter straight in at Number 9, more than 39 years after their last UK Top 10 placing. The last time ABBA appeared in the Official Chart Top 10 was with One Of Us back in January 1982, today’s result represents one of the longest gaps ever between Top 10 hits.

New sister single I Still Have Faith In You lands just outside the Top 10 too at 14. ABBA’s new album Voyage is set for release November 5 and has already broken Universal Music UK’s all-time record for biggest ever album pre-order.

ABBA’s success on the Official Singles Chart this week means the Swedish group now have 28 total Top 40 singles in the UK, while ABBA Gold re-enters the Official Albums Chart Top 5 too and remains the second best-selling album of all time in the UK. See where all ABBA’s hit singles and albums charted in the UK.

