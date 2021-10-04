 AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video - Noise11.com
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2021

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

Bon Scott, the second AC/DC singer died in 1980. Malcolm Young died in 2017. The video uses a backdrop of a museum featuring works of art like the Mona Lisa through to images of Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

‘Through The Mists of Time’ is the third single from AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ album. The video was created by French company Mathematic digitally putting the current band of guitarist Angus Young singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young together.

The various members have been living in various continents around the world during Covid and filmed their parts separately.

