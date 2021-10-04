AC/DC Pay Respects To Bon and Malcolm In ‘Through The Mists of Time’ Video - Noise11.com

AC/DC have created a new music video with ‘Through The Mists of Time’ to pay homage to their fallen member Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

Bon Scott, the second AC/DC singer died in 1980. Malcolm Young died in 2017. The video uses a backdrop of a museum featuring works of art like the Mona Lisa through to images of Bon Scott and Malcolm Young.

‘Through The Mists of Time’ is the third single from AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ album. The video was created by French company Mathematic digitally putting the current band of guitarist Angus Young singer Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young together.

The various members have been living in various continents around the world during Covid and filmed their parts separately.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments