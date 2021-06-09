AC/DC Regroup Digitally For ‘Witch’s Spell’ Video - Noise11.com

With AC/DC members living all over the world and unable to gather in the same room during the pandemic, technology has once again brought them together in the ‘Witch’s Spell’ video.
The video was directed by Wolf & Crow under the direction of Sony Music Creative Director Josh Cheuse.
‘Through The Mists of Time’ / ‘Witch’s Spell’ is the third “single” from the AC/DC ‘Power Up’ album. The vinyl will released for Record Store Day 2021 as an RSD Drop this weekend.
The first AC/DC ‘Power Up’ single was ‘Shot In The Dark’, released in October 2020.
‘Realize’ was released in November 2020.
