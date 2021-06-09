AC/DC Regroup Digitally For ‘Witch’s Spell’ Video - Noise11.com

With AC/DC members living all over the world and unable to gather in the same room during the pandemic, technology has once again brought them together in the ‘Witch’s Spell’ video.

The video was directed by Wolf & Crow under the direction of Sony Music Creative Director Josh Cheuse.

‘Through The Mists of Time’ / ‘Witch’s Spell’ is the third “single” from the AC/DC ‘Power Up’ album. The vinyl will released for Record Store Day 2021 as an RSD Drop this weekend.

The first AC/DC ‘Power Up’ single was ‘Shot In The Dark’, released in October 2020.

‘Realize’ was released in November 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments